Only in the NFL: After a crazy Sunday of drama, this week’s slate of games has a lot to live up to

If there is ever such a thing as a normal day in the NFL, it certainly wasn't Sunday.

In what had the look of a sleepy slate, Red Zone aficionados were faced with what appeared to be a 'witching hour' devoid of much drama.

And then, well, things got crazy.

Three incredible comebacks, fists flying in what is fast becoming one of the league's most volatile divisional rivalries, a season ending injury for a recently anointed franchise quarterback, the Cincinnati Bengals falling to 0-2 and the New York Giants moving to 2-0.

A truly head-spinning span of four hours or so.

Only once before in the history of the NFL had there been a day with three 13-point comebacks in the fourth quarter.

If that fails to capture just how improbable the series of events, consider the following...

With one minute and 55 seconds left, the Cleveland Browns were up by 13 points over the New York Jets. Judged to have a 99 percent chance of victory in such a scenario, NFL teams had won 2,229 consecutive games from this point. Oh, by the way, the last team to lose with such an advantage… the Cleveland Browns.

A missed extra point, a Joe Flacco bomb and a recovered onside kick all combined to form for the unlikeliest of turnarounds.

But was it even the unlikeliest turnaround of the day? Statistically, only just.

Trailing 35-14 to the Ravens entering the fourth quarter, Miami's comeback played out over the game's final 12 minutes rather than 115 seconds but still required Tua Tagovailoa – who now boasts an 8-1 record against Super Bowl winning coaches – to become just the fifth quarterback in NFL history to throw four touchdown passes in the fourth quarter. His final statline in the 42-38 victory – 469 yards with six touchdowns.

In the later window, the Arizona Cardinals faced the prospect of falling to 0-2 with a game against the Rams to come this week.

Down 23-7 to the Raiders in the fourth, Kyler Murray engineered two touchdown drives replete with two-point conversions, one of which required him to scramble for a staggering 20.8 seconds before running it in himself.

That took things to overtime where a fumble recovery ran in for a score completed the comeback.

According to NextGen stats, there had only been 17 similarly unlikely turnarounds over the last seven seasons combined… then there were three in the space of one afternoon.

All to say nothing of the Atlanta Falcons trailing 28-3 – a sensitive scoreline in that part of the world – only to pull it back to 31-25 with the ball in Rams territory. If not for Jalen Ramsey's interception, this unlikely trio could have been an unfathomable quadruple.

Only in the NFL.

Game of the Week

On a day when we have a repeat of the 2020 NFC title game with two of the greatest quarterbacks of all time going head to head, the most intriguing clash of the week involves the Buffalo Bills and… the Miami Dolphins? Hear me out.

So wretched were the New England Patriots' divisional opponents through much of the Belichick/Brady dynasty years that Boston sports writer Dan Shaughnessy dubbed their schedule the 'March of the Tomato Cans.'

All change on that front with the Bills and Josh Allen fast becoming appointment viewing. Since the incredible feat of reaching, but losing, four consecutive Super Bowls in the early '90s, western New York has longed for a team to take them back to the big dance and after beating the Rams, the reigning champs, and the Titans, last season's number one seed in the AFC, by a combined score of 72-17 in the opening weeks, fans are daring to believe the hype around the pre-season favourites.

And then there's the Dolphins, similarly 2-0 and in a week where Tua Tagovailoa has been breaking records in Miami that have stood since the days of Dan Marino.

Need more? This game will feature the league's three leading receivers so far in Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs and Jaylen Waddle.

Quote of the Week

"He put one of the best receivers in the league in a car seat. That’s the truth. We feed off of him for real. Seeing him make so many plays, lead the defense, and back his talk up on the field, too — you have no choice but to get behind your brother. He should’ve had four picks today. That’s a crazy stat.” - Zech McPhearson after watching Eagles team-mate Darius Slay shut down one of the league's most dangerous receivers, Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings, on Monday Night Football. According to PFF.com, Slay faced six targets in primary coverage against Jefferson and allowed one catch for seven yards while picking off two passes.

Stat of the Week

While overshadowed by Tua's jaw-dropping statistics, Lamar Jackson became the first player in NFL history with a 75+ yard passing touchdown and a 75+ yard rushing touchdown in the same game.

Player I Wish I'd Drafted in Fantasy This Week: Tyler Higbee

It should come as no surprise that the Arizona Cardinals have given up more fantasy points to tight-ends than any other team this season… they have, after all, drawn Travis Kelce and Darren Waller in the season's opening games. Still, at seven points worse than the joint-30th ranked Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons, there is as big a spread between the worst ranked teams and the next fourteen. Up against the LA Rams this weekend, Tyler Higbee will have taken note as he seeks his first touchdown of the season.

Thursday Night Football: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cleveland Browns

Two AFC North rivals sitting 1-1 after Week 2 reverses but not all losses are created equal. The Browns, who are without new starting quarterback Deshaun Watson for the season's first 11 games, are on the short week having been stunned by the Jets in a collapse for the ages. In the aftermath this week, running back Nick Chubb has apologised for scoring the touchdown that put his side up 13 points rather than going out of bounds while a fan has been banned from attending Browns games after hitting owner Jimmy Haslam with a bottle thrown from the stands. With Jadeveon Clowney already ruled out, and Myles Garrett a doubt, their pass rush will take a hit, opening the door for a surprise Steelers win.