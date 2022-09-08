NFL preview: Rams host Bills as Gridiron season prepares for lift-off

With last year’s 17-game slate pushing the Super Bowl back a week, this was what constitutes a ‘short’ off-season in NFL terms.

Still, a lot can happen in 206 days, especially in a sport that has long since proved it doesn’t need actual games to dominate the headlines.

If you unplugged since the LA Rams hoisted the Lombardi back in February, here’s a brief summary of not even everything you missed.

Seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady emotionally walked away from the game he has dominated for the past two decades...only to change his mind six weeks later.

By the time he returned to the Buccaneers, he’d lost his favourite ever touchdown target, had a new head coach and was left having to Google the names of those that will be making up what suddenly figures to be a shaky offensive line, but, at 45-years of age, Tommy Terrific will again be under centre in the Sunday Primetime game against Dallas.

Plenty of big names retired and remained so, a group that included the other half of Brady’s odd-couple Rob Gronkowski, two-time Super Bowl winner Ben Roethlisberger, two-time first-team All Pro Andrew Whitworth, third leading rusher of all time Frank Gore, and 2010s all-decade centre Alex Mack.

But off-season drama wasn’t limited to those who were, or as it happened weren’t walking away.

Davante Adams, the best wide receiver in the league and Aaron Rodgers long-time favourite target in Green Bay, ended up a Raider in a trade and extension that reset the market for the position and helped Tyreek Hill from Kansas to Miami and AJ Brown from the Titans to the Eagles, as well as precluding huge extensions for Deebo Samuel, Stefon Diggs and Cooper Kupp.

Big name QBs switched teams too with the Russell Wilson era drawing to a close in Seattle as the former Wisconsin man ended up a Bronco and Deshaun Watson landed in Cleveland where he won’t play the first 11 games after a league investigation into sexual misconduct claims.

When the quarter-back carousel stopped, Baker Mayfield was with the Panthers, Matt Ryan a Colt, Mitch Trubisky in Pittsburgh, Carson Wentz the latest Washington signal caller, Marcus Mariota getting the job in Atlanta and Sam Darnold was left without a chair. All the while, Jimmy Garoppolo was still a 49er.

And now....the games! Football for 18 straight blissful regular-season Sundays.

Rams v Bills, live Sky Sports NFL (Friday, 1.20am)

