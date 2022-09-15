NFL Focus: Mahomes against Herbert to light up Thursday Night Football after a week when some teams failed to get their kicks

There's an old Bill Parcells quote that has made it into lore. The two-time Super Bowl winning coach with the New York Giants was apparently informed one gameday that his kicker wasn't fit to play. "I don't need him to play," the Hall of Famer is said to have replied. "I need him to kick."

Yes, for as long as there has been football, the kicker has been the most maligned position on the field. With only one job (although, technically, two given the kick-off), when things go wrong there is nowhere to hide...just ask Rodrigo Blankenship, cut by the Colts this week after he missed a 42-yarder that would have given his side victory over the Houston Texans in a game that became the new season's first tie.

While such a familiar punching bag, is there an argument to be made that the kicker is not, in fact, the most unglamorous yet vital cog in an NFL team's machine?

At least kickers get the glory of the occasional game-winner. Most fans probably can't even name their team's long-snapper.

Those who aren't fans of the Cincinnati Bengals anyway.

For in his absence in the latter half of Sunday, Clark Harris did more for the league's most nameless, faceless position than any number of perfectly executed snaps ever could.

There were plenty of reasons that last year's Super Bowl losers dropped their opener to the division-rival Steelers - five turnovers and seven sacks for Joe Burrow, the failure to challenge the non-awarding of what looked like a Ja'marr Chase touchdown both among them - but Harris' bicep injury loomed the largest.

Hunched over in relative anonymity, it was Harris who fired the ball accurately across seven yards for Evan McPherson's incredible run of kicking success during the last post-season.

With the team's back-up tight-end Mitchell Wilcox pressed into action instead against Pittsburgh, let's just say the results put paid to any notion that the long-snapper's job is one that anyone could do...Parcells might even admit that they're football players.

Failure to land either the blocked PAT or missed field goal that would have given the Bengals victory was not the only Super Bowl hangover in evidence last weekend.

On the day they raised their 2021 banner in SoFi Stadium, the Rams' celebrations were cut short by Josh Allen and the Bills in emphatic fashion on Thursday night and how the last two teams standing a year ago bounce back from opening losses is going to be a huge storyline in Week Two.

Thankfully for both, a visit from the Falcons for the Rams and Cincy's trip to the now Cooper Rush-led Cowboys could hardly look more favourable match-ups to get the show back on the road.

Game of the Week

Given the Thursday match-up between the Chiefs and Chargers, and Monday night's staggered 'double-header', the pick of this week's slate really does look to be bookending the action.

On Sunday, though, in what will be one of just four games this weekend between two sides who were victorious in Week One, the Buccaneers head to New Orleans for an NFC South match-up.

Even before Dak Prescott suffered the hand-injury that threatens to derail the Cowboys' season, Tampa Bay was impressive in negating what was the NFL's highest scoring side last year in terms of average points per game in a 19-3 win. For the Saints, Jameis Winston, a former number one overall draft pick by Tampa Bay, led a furious comeback when down 26-10 with just 12:41 left in the fourth quarter.

Tom Brady has gone 0-4 against the Saints in the division since arriving in the NFC South, including a 9-0 shut-out last year, although the Bucs did beat their rivals in the play-offs en route to the Super Bowl two seasons back.

Quote of the Week

"You're just going to feel it, and in a way it does just click, stacking up day after day after day, and it's really, really cool when it does happen because it just absolutely pops off the tape and I know it's gonna happen, and we're all taking receipts on all the people who continually mock and say that we ain't gonna do anything. I'm taking receipts, and I'm gonna be more than happy to share them with all of y'all when it's all said and done."- New York Jets coach Robert Saleh in a defiant mood this week after his side's dispiriting loss to the Ravens in Week 1.

Stat of the Week

(via @NFLResearch) After Miami's big win over the Patriots on Sunday, Tua Tagovailoa (4-0) is the only QB to remain undefeated in at least four starts against New England in the Bill Belichick Era.

Player I Wish I'd Drafted in Fantasy This Week

Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals - Mixon carried the ball 27 times for 82 yards with a further 63 yards on seven catches in Sunday's gut-wrenching loss to the Steelers in OT. While he didn't make his way into the end-zone, he had red-zone opportunities and was targeted by Joe Burrow in the passing game more times than in any single game last season. Against a Cowboys defence reeling from the loss of QB Dak Prescott, and that allowed Leonard Fournette to make six yards a carry last week, Mixon should be primed for a big day.



Thursday Night Football Prediction

TNF hasn't always been the most beloved member of the NFL family. Whether through bad luck of design, the games have rarely been kind, very much the starter to the weekend's main course. With Amazon Prime now on board as the main US broadcaster, and Al Michaels signed up for the booth, all the stops have been pulled out and this season's slate begins with a belter of a game. Chiefs versus Chargers, Mahomes versus Herbert.

KC produced what was one of the statement wins of the opening weekend against the Cardinals, conjuring a mind-boggling 33 first downs from 66 plays.

Arizona tried to bring the pressure on Mahomes and he responded with 360 yards and five touchdowns. While Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa might fancy their chances of disrupting his rhythm a little more, bet on the 2018 MVP to offer another reminder that even without Tyreek Hill this is still one of the league's premier offences.



