Next year’s US College Football Classic to feature Kerry punter David Shanahan at Aviva Stadium

The 2024 Aer Lingus College Football Classic will see the Florida State Seminoles face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the Aviva Stadium.
That match-up is set to bring former Kerry under-17 footballer David Shanahan back in front of Irish fans.
Dublin has slowly become the European home of college football, with the season opener being held in the capital last year and this coming August, when the Notre Dame Fighting Irish face the Navy Midshipmen in what is expected to be a sell-out on Lansdowne Road.
And 2024’s edition will be the third curtain-raiser in a row to take place in the Aviva Stadium, with last year’s match-up of Northwestern and Nebraska fetching 3.5 million viewers on Stateside TV.
And once again there will be an attraction for Irish fans as Castleisland native Shanahan, who has been the punter at Georgia Tech since 2021, will feature in what will be his crucial Senior Year.