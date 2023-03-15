| 10.3°C Dublin

Next year’s US College Football Classic to feature Kerry punter David Shanahan at Aviva Stadium

David Shanahan has made a remarkable journey to line out for Georgia Tech. Expand

Shane Brennan

The 2024 Aer Lingus College Football Classic will see the Florida State Seminoles face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the Aviva Stadium.

That match-up is set to bring former Kerry under-17 footballer David Shanahan back in front of Irish fans.

