Milwaukee Bucks boycott Game 5 of NBA play-off in reported protest following police shooting of Jacob Blake

An empty court and bench is shown at the scheduled start time in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic during the 2020 NBA Playoffs The Bucks have boycotted game 5 reportedly to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Mandatory Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks have boycotted Wednesday’s NBA play-off game against the Orlando Magic in an apparent protest against racial injustice following the police shooting of Jacob Blake last week.

Leading 3-1 and needing just one more win to move into the Eastern Conference semi-finals, the Bucks did not emerge from their locker room for practice ahead of game five.

Bucks senior vice president Alex Lasry wrote on Twitter: “Some things are bigger than basketball. The stand taken today by the players and org shows that we’re fed up. Enough is enough. Change needs to happen.

“I’m incredibly proud of our guys and we stand 100% behind our players ready to assist and bring about real change.”

Blake was shot on Sunday in Kenosha, Wisconsin, apparently in the back, and the incident was captured on phone video, igniting new protests over racial injustice in several cities

Los Angeles Lakers talisman LeBron James tweeted: “F*** THIS MAN!!!! WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT.”

In light of Milwaukee’s stance, the NBA announced Wednesday’s matches between the Bucks and the Magic, as well as LA Lakers-Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets-Oklahoma City Thunder, have been shelved.

A statement on its Twitter account said: “The NBA and the NBPA today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today’s three games – MIL-ORL, HOU-OKC and LAL-POR have been postponed. Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled.”

PA Media