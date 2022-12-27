LA Chargers in playoffs for first time since 2018 as Indianapolis Colts lose

Los Angeles Chargers' Austin Ekeler celebrates following an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Los Angeles Chargers' Austin Ekeler runs past Indianapolis Colts' Dallis Flowers (33) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The Los Angeles Chargers clinched their first playoff berth since 2018 with a 20-3 defeat of the outclassed Indianapolis Colts on Monday night.

Austin Ekeler picked up a pair of one-yard rushing touchdowns for the visitors in the second and fourth quarters, while home quarterback Nick Foles had a horror debut for the Colts with three interceptions.