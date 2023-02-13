| 5.5°C Dublin

Kansas City win Super Bowl 57 after late penalty against Philadelphia Eagles

Skyy Moore #24 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after scoring on a 4-yard touchdown pass during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Expand

David Brandt

A questionable late penalty on Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry with less than two minutes remaining meant that a scintillating Super Bowl 57 had a bit of an underwhelming finish.

Kansas City won its second Super Bowl in four years by beating the Eagles 38-35 last night in Glendale, Arizona. It was an exciting back-and-forth game that saw the Chiefs claw back from a 10-point half-time deficit.

