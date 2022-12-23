Jacksonville Jaguars continue late resurgence to keep season alive with 19-3 win over New York Jets

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) tries to get the ball across the goal line as he steps out of bounds against the New York Jets during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The Jacksonville Jaguars stretched their win-streak to three and kept their season alive with a 19-3 victory over the New York Jets.

After both teams got on the scoreboard with a field goal in the first quarter, Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence hit the accelerator in the second, running in for a touchdown before guiding the Jaguars to two more field goals in the second half.