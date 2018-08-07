Irishman who streaked for a bet at American baseball game facing deportation

An Irish national who made a fully-naked guest appearance at a baseball match in the United States on Saturday could face being deported back to Ireland.

The game on Saturday between The Mariners and the Blue Jays in Seattle was interrupted by the streaker during game's ninth inning, with four officials cutting off his escape path and tackling him to the group.

According to sources, it is understood the man is from Co Down.

The streaker has been identified as an Irish man who lives in Vancouver, with Sports Illustrated reporting the man's nationality was discernible by a shamrock tattoo on his posterior.

Following the incident Hazel Mae, a broadcaster with US-based network Sportsnet, tweeted the streaker was still being held by police and may not be making his way back to his adopted town of Vancouver - with deportation back to Ireland a possibility.

Mae added that the man streaked because of an $80 bet with his friends.

Despite various reports of a GoFundMe being started by his friends to raise funds for his legal costs, such as page has not yet appeared.

