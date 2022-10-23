Irish Wolfhounds’ return to American football action sees defeat in Spain

Action from Saturday's clash between Spain and the Irish Wolfhounds at the Estadio Municipal Rafael Mendoza in Pinto, Madrid

IRELAND’S national American football team, the Irish Wolfhounds, fell to a 26-7 defeat at the hands of Spain in Madrid on Saturday.

Ciarán O’Sullivan’s charges, who were playing their first international in three years, travelled to the Estadio Municipal Rafael Mendoza expecting a tough challenge against a Spanish side playing their first game under new head coach Fernando Guijarro.

And the scale of that challenge became clear for the Irish who found it difficult to circumvent a well-organised Spanish defence, being held scoreless in the first half of this IFAF European Championships Group B clash.

The hosts’ quarterback Sergio Barbero passed for a touchdown before a fake field goal attempt play yielded another touchdown for Spain, who built a 17-0 half-time lead.

The Irish came agonisingly close to putting points on the board early in the third quarter, but the Spanish defence was once again impregnable.

After conceding another touchdown pass by Barbero, the Irish finally got some points – a touchdown scored by Gregory Johnson off a pass from QB Stephen George Hayes to make it 26-7 at game’s end.

The game was Ireland's first in these championships and they are currently drawn in a group with Spain, Turkey and Israel. The overall group winner will advance to face Germany in 2023 with a chance of promotion to Group A