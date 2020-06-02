Irish economy to take estimated €80m hit as American Colleges Football opener moved from Dublin back to the US

The American Colleges Football season opener between Notre Dame and Navy has been moved from the Aviva Stadium in Dublin

The organisers of the Aer Lingus Classic football game between Notre Dame and Navy have today announced that the game will not take place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on August 29, at an estimated cost to the Irish economy of €80million.

Both teams have agreed that it is in the best interests of their staff and supporters to now play the US Colleges Football season opener at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, USA.

In another huge blow to the Irish economy due to the coronavirus pandemic, almost 40,000 fans from both teams were due to travel to Ireland from the US for the game.

The moving of the 2020 fixture from Dublin, will see a direct economic loss of €80million to the Irish economy according to the Steering Committee of the Game Series, which is a public / private partnership.

In addition to the large number that planned to travel, the game was due to be televised coast-to-coast in the US by ESPN to an estimated 6 million viewers. ESPN’s College GameDay pre-show was also due to be broadcasted live from College Green in Dublin.

The five-game Aer Lingus College Football Classic Series is now due to start in 2021, which is estimated by Grant Thornton and Fáilte Ireland to be worth a €250 million boost to the Irish economy over the coming years.

The previous Navy vs Notre Dame fixture in the Aviva Stadium in 2012 will continue to hold the record when 35,000 fans travelling from the US, resulting in one of the largest economic and tourism boosts for the country in recent memory.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: "College football is one of the greatest spectacles in world sport and we had been thoroughly looking forward to welcoming Navy and Notre Dame here this summer for the first game of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic Series.

"Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control, that is now not possible, but we hope to see both universities return to Aviva Stadium in the coming years.

"I want to personally thank both the Navy Athletics Director, Chet Gladchuk, and the Notre Dame Athletics Director, Jack Swarbrick, for their efforts to bring the game to Ireland and we hope to welcome both teams back in the near future.

"Longer term, the Aer Lingus College Football Classic five-game series, now due to begin in 2021 with Illinois vs Nebraska at Aviva Stadium, will provide a significant economic boost for the Irish tourism and hospitality sector."

Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuksaid: "We are obviously disappointed not to be traveling to Ireland this August.

"But, as expected, our priority must be ensuring the health and safety of all involved. I am expecting that we will still be able to play Notre Dame as our season opener, but there is still much to be determined by health officials and those that govern college football at large.

"Once we have a definitive plan in place, we will announce the specifics pertaining to the game. I am extremely grateful to all that were involved in the planning of our game in Aviva Stadium, especially John Anthony and Padraic O'Kane who created what would have been another extraordinary event in Dublin.

"I realize many are disappointed and were looking forward to the spectacle of this event and a visit to the Emerald Isle, but I do know there is a complete understanding of why it's in our best interests to make every effort to relocate the game."

Jack Swarbrick, Vice President and James E. Rohr Director of Athletics at Notre Dame, said: “Our student-athletes have had great experiences competing in Ireland and are very disappointed not to be returning to Dublin in 2020.

"The change of venue has been a very difficult decision for our colleagues at the Naval Academy, but we are in full support of their choice. We are also grateful for everything our partners in Ireland have done to make this a smooth transition. We look forward to going back to Ireland for a game in the not too distant future."

The series will now commence on August 28, 2021 when the University of Illinois will play the University of Nebraska at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin for the 2021 season opener.

This will be the first time that either team has travelled to Ireland with the game expected to draw a huge interest from sports fans both in the US and Europe as Nebraska is one of the most successful American College Football teams in history and Illinois has significant links with Ireland.

Ticketing and additional information available on www.collegefootballireland.com

Ticketholders will be contacted by their purchase provider in the coming days.

