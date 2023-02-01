Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady has announced his retirement for the second time.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star posted a short video on social media, where he emotionally confirmed that he is stepping away ‘for good’ from the NFL.

Brady initially retired at the end of the 2021/22 season, before changing his mind and returning with the Bucs.

However, after a recent playoff defeat to the Dallas Cowboys, the 45-year-old says this time his decision is final.

Brady won seven Super Bowls during an unprecedented career of success, with six of them coming with head coach Bill Belichick with the New England Patriots.

The quarterback then joined the Buccaneers, leading them to a Super Bowl win in his first season in February 2021.

"I’m retiring for good,” Brady said in a video.

"I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so I figured I would let you guys know first. I think you only get one emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year.

"Thanks to everyone who supported me, I could go on forever.

"I wouldn’t change a thing.”