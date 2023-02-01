| 9.4°C Dublin

‘I’m retiring for good’ – emotional Tom Brady calls time on NFL career for second time

Brady played 23 seasons in the NFL

Tom Brady won seven Super Bowls during his NFL career. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert/File Photo Expand

Close

Tom Brady won seven Super Bowls during his NFL career. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert/File Photo

Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady has announced his retirement for the second time.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star posted a short video on social media, where he emotionally confirmed that he is stepping away ‘for good’ from the NFL.

