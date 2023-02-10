From Fermoy to Phoenix: NFL podcaster Colum Cronin bringing Irish voice to Super Bowl stage

If you are accustomed to the green surroundings of Fermoy, a voyage to Arizona can be a climate culture shock. Yet NFL podcaster Colum Cronin seems right at home in the desert sunshine.

After all why wouldn’t he - a lifetime fan of American football deep in the Super Bowl media chaos, bringing his podcast The Irish NFL Show to the famous Radio Row.

The story of the show is quite an amazing one. Set up by a crew of NFL die-hards on this island during the Covid pandemic, it has become a gelling agent for the sport’s growing fanbase in Ireland and has seen its fair share of A-list guests and insider access many American podcasters could only dream of.

Cronin and co-founders Brian O’Leary and Mark Cockerill have in their time spoken to General Managers, current players, and just this week spoke with two-time Super Bowl-winner Bryant McFadden. In between they have taken their show, born in 2020, to live audiences in Dublin, Belfast and London, building an ever-growing base as the NFL plays more games on the European side of the Atlantic.

But despite rubbing shoulders with stars, Cronin’s love for the game began in much more grounded territory.

“Myles Dungan’s highlights show on RTÉ way back was where it started. For me it was falling in love with the team that played in neon orange at that stage, the Denver Broncos, and John Elway, the man who played like Patrick Mahomes before Mahomes,” Cronin told independent.ie.

“I went to see my first American football game in 1991 in Limerick - the Wild Geese classic. They used to bring teams over in November and it was pretty bleak out west - I think I’m still frostbitten!

“But in fairness to my mother she brought me down for that at eight years of age and stayed for the game and I was a part of the community since.”

Cronin is currently in Glendale, a suburb of Phoenix, covering Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII match-up between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. It is the second straight year he has bypassed the $5,000+ price barrier most fans pay to get near a Super Bowl experience. And although the Irish NFL show is relatively young, he has been covering aspects of the game for longer.

“I started doing a Broncos podcast where I found there was no Irish voice. You see a lot of UK fans and UK Broncos groups … but there was not an Irish voice and it was something I was cognizant of.

“And during the first lockdown period people got familiar with Zoom and you actually had the opportunity to talk to a lot of former players and coaches and then realising the growth and interest that existed.

“At that time there was a podcast by Mark and Brian that was just audio, and myself and Michael McQuaid [who has since launched Pro Football Ireland] were doing video stuff so it just kind of meshed in October 2020 as we tried to do what we could to cover the whole league.”

Cronin’s passion and knowledge for the league and how America’s game has filtered into the Irish consciousness is impressive, and sees ways the GAA or the Premier League could learn from the NFL.

“The fact that the season is short helps with growth because every game matters. Other than maybe some teams in the last week or two every single game there’s something to play for, because of the Draft and playoff places it is very rare there is nothing on the line.

“And with RedZone, socials and Sky it’s so accessible, and the Premier League and others are only now coming around to the streaming piece and the ability to watch the sport on your phone.

“And social media and RedZone helps us get that constant ‘wow’. We want that dopamine hit all the time and seeing play after play gives us that.

“The community here is growing and it’s down to the NFL embracing social media sooner than many others. And now with highlights being shared at the same time we all are watching games together building a sense of community.

“The internet helps fans find each other as well. When I was talking about the Broncos growing up in Fermoy there was nobody else talking about it. But now I can use twitter and see there are fans in, say, Sligo or Dublin.

“And it’s always interesting seeing different fan bases and how they reflect different eras. You’ll always have Patriots fans with that Boston link and the Brady/Belichick era we’ve just had. The Packers have a big following … and all-of-a-sudden you have seen some Tampa Bay gear in the past couple of years. You have a contingent of people who aren’t particularly impressed with the way the Glazer family and their ownership of Man United, yet ‘TB12’ gets people to gravitate towards whatever team he is on.”

As for Sunday’s game, Cronin was quite proud to boast his pre-season prediction made on the show that Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles were Super Bowl-bound. So any other predictions?

“If there is somebody who can stop the Eagles it is the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes. This game is a perfect coming together.

“The Chiefs have that balance of a coach working well with a player. You think Cantona/Ferguson or Belichick/Brady, that’s what Mahomes and Andy Reid have.

“It will be a unique challenge for the Philly defence - but the Eagles have done an amazing job with their roster.

“They had 70 sacks in the regular season - the second-most ever - and they were spread out among their players.

They have been underestimated because of their schedule, but they are meeting the best quarterback in the league in the Super Bowl, so it will be fascinating!”

You can read Colum Cronin’s verdict as part of our panel of experts in independent.ie’s Super Bowl jury on Sunday.