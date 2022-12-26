| 2.2°C Dublin

Despite Tom Brady struggles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers boost NFL playoff hopes with festive win

Tampa Bay Buccaneers place kicker Ryan Succop, right, kicks the game-winning field goal as Tampa Bay Buccaneers punter Jake Camarda (5) holds during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. The Buccaneers defeated the Cardinals 19-16 in overtime. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb) Expand

By PA Sport Staff

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kept their NFL playoff chances in their own hands with a come-from-behind 19-16 overtime victory against the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas Day.

The visitors stayed top of the NFC South after overcoming a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit in Glendale, with kicker Ryan Succop the hero with four field goals including the winning 40-yarder in overtime that capped a nine-play, 66-yard drive.

