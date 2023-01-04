| 11.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Damar Hamlin’s on-field collapse is a sobering reminder for us all

Andy Gorel

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott takes a knee is as Damar Hamlin is tended to on the field Photo: Kareem Elgazzar / USA Today Sports Expand
Jan 2, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; The Buffalo Bills gather as an ambulance parks on the field while CPR is administered to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) after a play in the first quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium. The game was suspended with suspended in the first quarter after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) was taken away in an ambulance following a play. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports Expand
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his teammates after the incident. Photo: Kareem Elgazzar / USA Today Sports Expand
Jan 2, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) makes the tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) during the first quarterat Paycor Stadium. The play led to Hamlin collapsing on the field, and being taken to the hospital in critical condition. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports Expand

Close

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott takes a knee is as Damar Hamlin is tended to on the field Photo: Kareem Elgazzar / USA Today Sports

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott takes a knee is as Damar Hamlin is tended to on the field Photo: Kareem Elgazzar / USA Today Sports

Jan 2, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; The Buffalo Bills gather as an ambulance parks on the field while CPR is administered to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) after a play in the first quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium. The game was suspended with suspended in the first quarter after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) was taken away in an ambulance following a play. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 2, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; The Buffalo Bills gather as an ambulance parks on the field while CPR is administered to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) after a play in the first quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium. The game was suspended with suspended in the first quarter after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) was taken away in an ambulance following a play. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his teammates after the incident. Photo: Kareem Elgazzar / USA Today Sports

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his teammates after the incident. Photo: Kareem Elgazzar / USA Today Sports

Jan 2, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) makes the tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) during the first quarterat Paycor Stadium. The play led to Hamlin collapsing on the field, and being taken to the hospital in critical condition. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 2, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) makes the tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) during the first quarterat Paycor Stadium. The play led to Hamlin collapsing on the field, and being taken to the hospital in critical condition. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

/

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott takes a knee is as Damar Hamlin is tended to on the field Photo: Kareem Elgazzar / USA Today Sports

It’s Week 17 on American Football’s biggest stage, Monday Night Football. Two of the NFL’s best teams, the Buffalo Bills and Cincincatti Bengals are battling it out to keep their hopes alive for top seed in the AFC.

The Bengals have jumped out to a 7-3 lead with about six minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Most Watched

Privacy