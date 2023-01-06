| 6.4°C Dublin

Close

latest Damar Hamlin update: Buffalo Bills star awake and ‘demonstrating signs of good neurological recovery’

Damar Hamlin Expand

Close

Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin

Amy Tennery and Rory Carroll

Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin has been able to awaken and communicate with his medical team after the safety suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a Monday night NFL game in Cincinnati, his doctors told reporters on Thursday.

Two physicians caring for the 24-year-old said he was "demonstrating signs of good neurological recovery" and was able to communicate in writing.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy