| 9.7°C Dublin

Close

Damar Hamlin speaks to family and Buffalo Bills team-mates four days after suffering cardiac arrest during NFL game

Kayla Adeniji, center, wife of Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji, gets help from Billy Jeffers, second from right, as she tapes up a sign she made in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin outside UC Medical Center, in Cincinnati Expand

Close

Kayla Adeniji, center, wife of Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji, gets help from Billy Jeffers, second from right, as she tapes up a sign she made in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin outside UC Medical Center, in Cincinnati

Kayla Adeniji, center, wife of Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji, gets help from Billy Jeffers, second from right, as she tapes up a sign she made in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin outside UC Medical Center, in Cincinnati

Kayla Adeniji, center, wife of Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji, gets help from Billy Jeffers, second from right, as she tapes up a sign she made in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin outside UC Medical Center, in Cincinnati

NFL safety Damar Hamlin has spoken to his family and team-mates, and is breathing without a tube, just four days after he suffered a cardiac arrest while playing for the Buffalo Bills.

The 24-year-old collapsed and had to be resuscitated twice following a collision with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins during Monday's NFL game.

Most Watched

Privacy