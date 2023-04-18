| 11.4°C Dublin

Damar Hamlin ‘fully cleared’ to resume football four months after suffering cardiac arrest on field

Rachel Steinberg

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been “fully cleared” to resume football activity less than four months after suffering a cardiac arrest during an NFL game.

Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills’ away meeting with Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, but the 25-year-old has returned to camp in Buffalo and is participating in the team’s voluntary off-season workouts, which began on Monday.

