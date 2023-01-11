| 6.6°C Dublin

Close

Damar Hamlin discharged from hospital after suffering cardiac arrest

FILE PHOTO: Nov 20, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin warms up before a game against the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field. / Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo/File Photo Expand

Close

FILE PHOTO: Nov 20, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin warms up before a game against the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field. / Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Nov 20, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin warms up before a game against the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field. / Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Nov 20, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin warms up before a game against the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field. / Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo/File Photo

Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin has been discharged from hospital as his recovery continues after suffering a cardiac arrest in an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin had been undergoing evaluation at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute in the state of New York.

Most Watched

Privacy