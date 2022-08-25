Coach Pat Fitzgerald reveals Northwestern ‘good to go’ for Dublin clash with Nebraska

The Northwestern University cheerleaders are pictured after arriving in Dublin for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between the Northwestern Wildcats and the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the Aviva Stadium on Saturday August 27

On a sunny Thursday morning, there was a sense that Dublin was warming to its new status as the temporary ‘home’ of college football.

Around town the first flecks of purple and red, the colours of the Northwestern and Nebraska teams that will play at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday evening, can be seen.

After years of planning, and having seen the series be almost derailed by Covid, the opening game of the series is finally here.

On the back pitch at Lansdowne Road, Northwestern are applying the final touches to their preparations. Their training session is running a little later than scheduled but when they arrive, it’s easy to see why timetables need to be fluid.

The Chicago-based university have travelled with around 100 players and tonnes of equipment, not to mention an extensive backroom staff. Hauling all that across the Atlantic and around Dublin means their presence here is a not insignificant feat of logistics.

The wheels of commerce had to turn to make the fixture possible too.

The players are amateur but college football is big business and one of America’s most popular sports. Organisers hope to bring close to 40,000 to the Aviva on Saturday. Up to 15,000 of them will have travelled from the US with another 3,000 travelling from around Europe.

It's expected that another 3-4 million will be watching at home on Fox TV for what is the official start of the college season. Promoters insist the five game series which is set to feature a game each year until 2026, will be worth north of €400m to the Irish economy.

Leading the training session in the shadow of the Aviva is coach Pat Fitzgerald. His Northwestern side were a natural fit for the first match of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic series.

Fitzgerald can trace his lineage to Kildare while one of the University’s main benefactors is another Irish-American. Pat Ryan made his fortune with Aon Insurance, amongst other things.

The Northwestern Wildcats landed here on Wednesday leaving nothing to chance. To combat jetlag, Fitzgerald looked at what NFL teams who have flown to London to play in recent years did.

“We did a lot of research on the NFL teams who come over and that (fighting jet lag) was all (done) yesterday,” Fitzgerald explained.

“We arrived and checked in and prescribed a little bit of a nap so to speak and then we came over here to the pitch.

"We got a workout in and the key is about an hour and a half to two hours worth of sun and then another 20 minute nap in the afternoon. We then took them to Taylor Three Rock for an unbelievable show last night to keep them up on purpose!

“Then about 9.30pm I think the entire football program shut it down and had somewhere between eight ten or 12 hours sleep. And if they feel like I feel - I feel awesome - I think we are good to go.”

To accommodate the game here, the traditional start of the season on Labour Day weekend was brought forward a week. Fitzgerald agreed that moving their ‘home’ game across the Atlantic took some doing.

“Logistically it was one of those that was a couple of years in the making but once we got on the plane all that stuff was over with and it was time to go and do our normal routine,” he says.

“Jacob Schmidt and our operations staff have been working with everyone here at Aer Lingus College football Classic. It has been seamless. The help we have received and the collegiality and commitment to each other has been awesome.

"It was really for us. And similar to a Bowl game in the States where you have to choose how you do your routine. I’ve taken to a lot of Bowl games so we approached it very similar to that where all of our preparation was done before we got on the plane.”

Dublin has a history of hosting college football. The most recent game in 2016 featured a would be Superbowl winner in Georgia Tech’s Harrison Butker, who claimed the game’s ultimate prize with the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Saturday, there will be a handful of players on both sides who can expect to be in the shake up for the 2023 Draft.

And while a lot of what happens on Saturday evening in the Aviva might go over the Irish fan’s head, Fitzgerald has some simple advice.

“When the purple team has the ball keep it down, when the white and red has the ball be really loud and obnoxious. It’ll be a good time,” he said.