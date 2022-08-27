Céad míle fáilte – Drinks are free at the Aviva Stadium as American Football comes to Dublin

Eventually the big top came to town. College football’s return to Dublin had been put back and put down by Covid. But those intent on bringing American football back to Dublin persevered and prevailed.

And it came with all its bells and whistles in what was a reminder that no one — but no one — does razzle dazzle quite like the Americans. It also came with a very modern problem. Smiling faces emerged back into the stand. WiFi problems meant the tills couldn’t process payment. The food and drink was on the house for a period. Céad míle fáilte.

It was another layer to a very different sporting day out. Here the game is everything. The All-Ireland final, for example, is the day. Everything before and after it is next to irrelevant and a bit of whatever-you’re-having-yourself. But in the Aviva, the game was just part of the day out.

From hours before kick-off, Dublin moved to the unfamiliar rhythm of pep rallies and tailgate parties that started early in the day in the sunshine and continued on into the stadium. With a (mid-game) presentation here and a busy DJ, there wasn’t a quiet moment. And by the time the band played ‘Livin’ On A Prayer’ most were in the mood to sing along. There was an almost intimidating preamble. The official programme listed no fewer than ten items to be boxed off before kick-off ranging from ball delivery, US Marine colour guard and an honorary coin toss, each delivered with disarming enthusiasm.

Chicago-based Northwestern, playing in purple, were the ‘home’ team, fittingly given their head coach is a man named Pat Fitzgerald.

Nebraska, as expected, travelled in huge numbers. ‘Big Red’s’ links to Ireland are less obvious but they are arguably one of the best supported teams in world sport. The story goes that they have sold out every home game at their now-85,000 capacity Memorial Stadium since 1962. Some argue the veracity of that streak but there was no doubt that big-time sport had come to Dublin.

Organisers had tempted some 15,000 Americans across the Atlantic for the game, some of whom had spent the week golfing on the west coast before coming to America. Another 3,000 or so travelled from Europe for the game with the remainder of the crowd made up of curious Irish supporters who wanted a taste for themselves.

Another three million or more watched back in the US for what was the first game of the college season, a full week before the traditional start.

The game was a sporting encounter but it was a tourism offering too. In all, estimates put the match and everything around it as being worth in the region of €60m to the Irish economy. The five-game series is expected to bring in more than €400m. This is amateur sport played by young men, the vast majority of whom will never get near the NFL and its millions. But nevertheless it is big money too. The Minister for Finance’s presence on the pitch pre-game was a reminder of that.

They played on as the light gave way. The first of five college football games set to come to Dublin was complete. Next year will be bigger again with Notre Dame, the ‘Fighting Irish’ coming to town. The beer won’t be free that day but organisers say that could see the single biggest lift of Americans across the Atlantic for a sporting event. And if that proves to be the case, the organisers’ goal of making college football and Dublin long term bedfellows could become that little bit more real.

The late Irish summer moves to a different beat these days. Perhaps college football can be part of that.

For the record, Northwestern Wildcats beat Nebraska Cornhuskers, 31-28.