| 4.8°C Dublin

Close

Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin released from Cincinnati hospital one week after cardiac arrest during game

A message in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is showed on the message boards before the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports Expand

Close

A message in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is showed on the message boards before the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

A message in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is showed on the message boards before the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

A message in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is showed on the message boards before the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been released from a Cincinnati hospital one week after suffering a cardiac arrest during an NFL game and has returned to Buffalo, New York, doctors said on Monday.

Doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center (UCMC) where Hamlin spent the last week said he travelled well by air and will continue to be monitored by a care team in Buffalo.

Most Watched

Privacy