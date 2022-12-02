| 5.2°C Dublin

Buffalo Bills easily account for New England Patriots to move top of AFC East

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Expand

Close

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Online editors

The Buffalo Bills defeated the New England Patriots 24-10 to move top of the AFC East.

Quarterback Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes to help the Bills move ahead of the Miami Dolphins.

Allen was 22 of 33 for 223 yards through the air as he became the first player in league history to record three seasons with 25 passing touchdowns and five rushing scores.

“We know these games that are coming up, they matter,” he told ESPN.

“The ones in December and January, they matter. We’ve got to find ways to go win some football games.”

The highlight for the Patriots came on their opening drive when cornerback Marcus Jones took his first offensive snap of the season, catching a pass from quarterback Mac Jones before finding a gap to race away for a 48-yard touchdown.

The Bills claimed their third-straight win and next host divisional rivals the New York Jets on December 11, while New England face the struggling Arizona Cardinals the next night.

Sport Newsletter

Get the best analysis and comment from our award-winning team of writers and columnists with our free newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy