American football round-up: UCD negotiate tricky trip to Westmeath

UCD defender Pat Maloney tries to block the pass of Westmeath Minotaur quarterback Joe Kinahan during their AFI Senior League Premier Division match-up in Mullingar yesterday. Photo: Conor Brennan

Reigning Shamrock Bowl Champions UCD got back to winning ways in Mullingar yesterday as they surpassed the Westmeath Minotaurs 28-13 in the Premier Division of the American Football Ireland Senior League.

It is an important win for the college side who suffered losses at the hands of the Cork Admirals and Dublin Rebels earlier in the season, and negotiating a tie with the ever-tricky and impressive Minotaurs helps get their playoff push back on track with a 2-2 record.

Seán McVeigh was a crucial force as he scored two rushing touchdowns, with quarterback Arun Mooney passing scores to Sean Douglas and Darragh Mooney.

Westmeath, meanwhile, benefitted from a two touchdown performance from quarterback Joe Kinahan, who has been formidable so far this season, throwing scores to Alan Campbell and Shaun, with a PAT converted by Jay Bruton.

Meanwhile, the Admirals’ long trip north to face the Belfast Knights was a successful one as the Cork team went away with a 22-12 win. Stephen Hayes threw scoring passes to three different receivers - Aaron Hogan, Ryan Price and Jahn Dasini - as Cork improved their record to 3-0.

Elsewhere, the Derby matchup on the southside of Dublin between the Rebels and the South Dublin Panthers ended in a blowout victory for the Rebels, a 61-6 win another statement to the league that Roos McCooey’s side mean business. They improved their record to 4-0 with six touchdowns from quarterback Ty Henry, five passing and one rushing. Greg Johnson received two scores, with Dave King, Dan Johnson and Jack Basquille each adding another six points with their catches.

On the defensive side of the ball, Joe Krause picked off Panthers quarterback Finn Kearns twice, once returning the interception for a pick-six. The Panthers weren’t without offensive efficiency though, as Kearns threw one touchdown to ‘First Dates’ Shane Brady. They retreat to a 1-2 record ahead of their clash with the Knights in Dublin on May 14.

In Division 1, the Cill Dara Crusaders are keeping their names in the mix with the division’s top dogs with an impressive 48-6 road win at the Antrim Jets. The Jets got on the scoreboard through a Joey Howe touchdown, but the Crusaders were impressive all day on offense.

Luke Carey scored one rushing touchdown and received two scoring passes from QB Jordan Farrell, with Keelan Farrell receiving another six-pointer. The Crusaders were impressive on completing two-point conversions, with Liam O’Donnell receiving both a TD pass and a conversion, Rob Brown catching two two-point conversions, and Ben Costello, Sean Coogan and Sidney Pindi each completing conversions.

That result leaves the Crusaders on 2-1 as one of four teams with winning records who are expected to battle it out for promotion to the Premier Division. And in that race, this weekend’s round of fixtures will be crucial, as the Crusaders travel to play the 3-0 Louth Mavericks, and the 2-1 Dublin Rhinos host the division leaders, the 4-0 UL Vikings, in a super Sunday of Division 1 match-ups.

In Division 2, the Causeway Giants eked past the North Dublin Pirates with an 8-7 win, the Pirates’ score coming from Adam Keating with Casey Nannery adding the point after.

If you are involved with a team in the American Football Senior League in Ireland, please contact s.brennan@independent.ie on weekends with details of scorers, match events and any photos you have access to.