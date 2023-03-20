American football round-up: Seán McVeigh key for reigning champions UCD

Reigning Shamrock Bowl Champions UCD rebounded from their Week 2 loss to the Dublin Rebels with yesterday’s comprehensive 34-3 win over the Belfast Trojans.
Quarterback Eddie Goggins Senior threw two touchdowns for UCD, one to Seán Douglas and one to Pete Masterson. But the bulk of the scoring was done by Seán McVeigh, who scored three rushing touchdowns and also scored a two-point conversion for the college side.
In the other Premier Division clash, Stephen Hayes threw four touchdown passes – with two being caught by Jack Cronin – as the Cork Admirals travelled home from the South Dublin Panthers as 30-14 winners.
Meanwhile, in the First Division the UL Vikings had interceptions from Adam O’Mahony and Connor Kelly to thank as they held the Cill Dara Crusaders to six points. Despite scoring a touchdown when Rob Brown threw to Ben Costello, the Crusaders fell 26-6 after rushing touchdowns from Aidan Maher and Vikings quarterback Fin O’Donovan (two).
And the Donegal/Derry Vipers completely shut out Ulster rivals Antrim Jets in a 12-0 win, with David Ferris and Harry McLaughlin reaching the endzone.
AMERICAN FOOTBALL SENIOR LEAGUE – Premier Division: UCD 34 Belfast Trojans 3; Cork Admirals 30 South Dublin Panthers 14. First Division: UL Vikings 26 Cill Dara Crusaders 6; Donegal/Derry Vipers 12 Antrim Jets 0.
If you are involved with a team in the American Football Senior League in Ireland, please contact s.brennan@independent.ie on weekends with details of scorers, match events and any photos you have access to