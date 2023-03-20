American football round-up: Seán McVeigh key for reigning champions UCD

Pete Masterson in action for UCD after receiving the ball in their clash with the Belfast Trojans. Photo: Charisse Mae Ducao

Reigning Shamrock Bowl Champions UCD rebounded from their Week 2 loss to the Dublin Rebels with yesterday’s comprehensive 34-3 win over the Belfast Trojans.

Quarterback Eddie Goggins Senior threw two touchdowns for UCD, one to Seán Douglas and one to Pete Masterson. But the bulk of the scoring was done by Seán McVeigh, who scored three rushing touchdowns and also scored a two-point conversion for the college side.