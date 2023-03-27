American football round-up: Ty Henry leads Rebel revolt as Minotaurs run riot

The Ulster side had built was was seemingly a commanding 20-8 lead by half-time, doing so through touchdowns by Spencer McDowell (two) and Daithí McShane.

But the Rebels have a knack for rising up in the second half, and they did so again with a dominant final two quarters. They got scores through Ty Henry (two), Wellington Omo, Sean Leamy and Greg Johnston. That result leaves the Rebels on top of the Premier Division with a 2-0 record.

"We cleaned some things up in the second half, it kind of got rough, but it’s a good step to build on” Henry told the ‘Talkin Balls Podcast’ after the game.

"They were very physical and they kept us off the field. We only had three offensive drived in the first half and the last was 40 seconds. But you can only take what you can get.”

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, the Westmeath Minotaurs were impressive in their 38-0 win at the Craigavon Cowboys, with scores coming from two receptions each by Shaun Dalton and Cathal Dunne, with another scored by Alan Campbell all thrown by Joe Kinahan. Jay Bruton added field goal in a strong all-round display in their first game of the season.

Meanwhile, in the First Division Alex Simms scored a pick-six in the Louth Maverick’s 33-0 win over the NI Razorbacks. Dec Mulbihill and Nathan Hearty each had a passing touchdown, the first thrown to Alex Hanratty and the second to Brendan Simms. But Louth’s Mr Versatile was Dan Finley, who scored a rushing touchdown on offence while getting a sack and forcing two fumbles, recovering one.

A team photo of the Causeway Giants. Photo: Eoghan Connelly

