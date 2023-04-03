American football round-up: Stephen Hayes leads Cork Admirals to crucial win over UCD

A dramatic power shift in the AFI Senior League Premier Division may be afoot as the reigning champions UCD suffered a 18-14 loss at the Cork Admirals yesterday.

It is the second defeat for the Shamrock Bowl XXXIV winners in three games, who scored through a rushing touchdown by Seán McVeigh (converted for two points by McVeigh) and a passing touchdown thrown to Conor Hanrahan by quarterback Arun Mooney.

But in a game where the defenses took over in the second half, the spoils went to the hosts, with the Admirals claiming victory with three touchdowns thrown by QB Stephen Hayes. The sides have a history of strong defensive performances when they meet, and that form continued here. A post-season clash between the two would likely be hard to call.

Although it is still quite early in the season, June’s clash between the Admirals and the Dublin Rebels, who were runners-up in last year’s Shamrock Bowl at Ravenhill, could be decisive in the regular season standings.

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, a tight affair between the Belfast Trojans and the Craigavon Cowboys ended in a 7-0 win for the Trojans, a 20-yard touchdown pass to Mohamed Ramadan from Abi Venkatraman the difference between the neighbours.

In the First Division, the West Dublin Rhinos impressed all-round in their 24-0 defeat of the NI Razorbacks. Paul Richardson got the nod from the Dublin-based club as defensive player of the game, with three sacks and a crucial play on fourth down at the goal line where he and team-mate Matt Mays broke down a pass. The Rhinos offense worked well too, with scores coming from a passing touchdown from QB Ethan Foster to Tight End Luke Ivers, and rushing scores from rookie Dylan Gladney and Adam Jenkins.

Meanwhile, Nathan Hearty scored seven touchdowns as the Louth Mavericks blew the Antrim Jets away 56-0, with quarterback Hearty passing for four scores and rushing for another three. Eamon Ward received two of Hearty’s touchdown throws as the Louth team go 2-0 for the season.

Elsewhere, the UL Vikings ran out 37-8 winners over the Donegal/Derry Vipers, with the Ulster side’s score coming from a Gary Melly pass to Oisin Fleming, the duo combining again for a two-point conversion.

The Division 2 clash between Trinity College and the Wexford Eagles was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The teams now enjoy a week’s break over Easter before the action gets underway again the weekend after, when the South Dublin Panthers play the Westmeath Minotaurs in a game to watch with an eye on the end-of-season standings.

AMERICAN FOOTBALL SENIOR LEAGUE – Premier Division: Cork Admirals 18 UCD 16; Belfast Trojans 7 Craigavon Cowboys 0. Division 1: Louth Mavericks 56 Antrim Jets 0; UL Vikings 37 Donegal/Derry Vipers 8; West Dublin Rhinos 24 NI Razorbacks 0.

If you are involved with a team in the American Football Senior League in Ireland, please contact s.brennan@independent.ie on weekends with details of scorers, match events and any photos you have access to.