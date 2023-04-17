American Football Round-Up: Rebels and Panthers prepare for derby date with strong wins

The Dublin Rebels squad huddle up during their win over the Craigavon Cowboys. Photo: Vlad Vasilescu

The Dublin Rebels are keeping their hunt for a Shamrock Bowl crown well and truly alive, expanding their squad depth and flexing their muscles in an impressive win over the Craigavon Cowboys.

Ty Henry was good for eight touchdowns in a 62-6 win on Sunday, passing for six and running in two himself, the last being a 30-yard dash in a one-play drive. Dan Johnson and Greg Johnson both received two TD passes, with Tommy Breslin and Sean Leamy receiving one each.

The defense played well too, with their impressive physicality making them a tough team for anyone to get past. Joe Krause scored a pick-six to top off a strong all-round display.

The result puts the Rebels on top of the AFI Senior League Premier Division with a 3-0 record, and they will look to better that again next week as local rivals the South Dublin Panthers make the short trip to Stepaside for what is due to be a more competitive match-up.

“Today was about trying to get a lot of guys reps and get a lot of new guys into it, as the more depth you develop the better you’ll be longer into the season as well as a club,” Henry told independent.ie after the game.

“I think the Panthers will be really good, they only gotta come across town, and they have a lot of really high-talent guys. So we aim to manage those, prepare well, and see how it goes. It is definitely one game at a time in this league.”

Echoing Henry’s belief in taking things week-by-week, Rebels head coach Ross McCooey said: “Over the course of a season it’s a war of attrition, so you need depth, so it was good for the guys to get some meaningful reps in-game.

“We treat each game as its own entity. We try not to go in complacent, and under-estimating any team. The Panthers are our cross-town rivals so they always play us tough, it is always a bit of a grudge match, so you can’t take it lightly.”

The Panthers are going into next week’s contest on the back of a 20-9 win over the Westmeath Minotaurs. Finn Kearns threw for three TD passes for the Panthers, the first to Josh Clarke, and the other two to Ray Burke.

But the Minotaurs won’t go away feeling defeated, as they had some good performances on both sides of the ball, with Joe Kinahan throwing a TD pass to Shaun Dalton, Jay Burton scoring a field goal, and defensive star Niall Folan two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Elsewhere, the Belfast Trojans got one over their city rivals, the Belfast Knights, sealing a 37-6 win on Sunday.

The five-time Shamrock Bowl champions sealed their derby victory after Mohamed Ramadan and John Haughey scored rushing touchdowns. QB Josh Davies was also on form, passing to Chad Higgins twice and Jordan Clinton for scores, while Ryan Brolly was accurate from the kicks with a field goal and four PAT’s.

The Trojans now have a nearly month-long wait to take their 2-1 record into a clash with the Cork Admirals on May 13, while the Knights will face the men from Cork this weekend.

In Division 1, Saturday’s match-up saw the UL Vikings storm to a 53-13 win over the NI Razorbacks. The Vikings continued on their push for a playoff spot in the division as the win now takes them to 4-0.

The team was led by a very strong run game led by running-back Aidan Maher, who had four touchdowns and ran for over 200 yards. Fin O’Donovan and Adam O’Mahony also made it into the endzone on the ground for UL’s strong rushing offense. Meanwhile, QB Fin O’Donovan had one passing TD to Sean Grace.

On the other side of the ball, the Vikings made four fumble recoveries and Conor Kelly made an interception.

The Vikings look ahead to their game against the West Dublin Rhinos in two week’s time looking to secure a playoff and the possibility of home-field advantage.

The Rhinos were also impressive winners, with their Sunday match-up against the Antrim Jets ending in a 58-0 win for the Dubliners. Their offense lit up the day, with QB Ethan Foster scoring three rushing TDs and passing for three more, with Keith Ashton, Jeremy Capt and Adam Jenkins all receiving. Capt and Paddy Roche also had rushing scores, and Ross Bolger went 7/8 on PATs and hit a 40-yard field goal.

The Louth Mavericks are also one of the stronger teams in the division, having established a 3-0 record with a 53-7 win over the Donegal/Derry Vipers, with Eamonn Ward being a standout player after receiving two touchdowns on offense and scoring a pick-six.

And in Division 2, the Wexford Eagles made their first game of the season a 20-6 win over Trinity College Dublin, with rookie QB Kyle McLaughlin throwing two touchdowns and Henry Foxton impressing for the Wexford defense with six sacks.

If you are involved with a team in the American Football Senior League in Ireland, please contact s.brennan@independent.ie on weekends with details of scorers, match events and any photos you have access to.