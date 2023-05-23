American football round-up: Mavericks leave it late in tight win in Castleknock

Action from the AFI Senior League Premier Division clash between the Westmeath Minotaurs and Belfast Trojans. Photo: Conor Brennan

Shane Brennan

The Belfast Trojans bounced back from their tight homecoming loss to the Cork Admirals by putting up over 60 points at a high-scoring matchup with the Westmeath Minotaurs.