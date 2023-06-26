American football round-up: Louth leap to one-point victory to reach Bowl decider

After the Kildare Gaelic footballers suffered a one-point loss that ended their season on Saturday, it was only natural that the same fate would befall the American footballers who call the Lilywhite County home.

The Cill Dara Crusaders had a decent run to reach the AFI Senior League Division 1 playoffs this year, but succumbed to an agonising 9-8 defeat at the Louth Mavericks yesterday afternoon.

The Mavs claimed an early lead as Nathan Hearty scored a rushing touchdown after Louth got good field position after the Crusaders punter fumbled the ball, but Gerry Lawless missed the PAT to keep the game tight.

But Lawless was on target when he kicked a 35-yard field goal to make it 9-0 in the second quarter. Soon after, the Crusaders marched down field with a long Jordan Farrell TD pass and another short pass to make the two-point conversion, ending the half with Cill Dara 9-8 behind.

But as the weather turned the second half became one of attritional defensive warfare, and the scoreline remained intact, the Mavs continuing to the Division 1 Bowl.

“It was a very strong game, but we were playing two games really, against the Mavericks and against the weather,” Crusaders linebacker Cormac Butler told independent.ie.

“For every quarter we played there was a new season. It was too sunny, then too windy, then thunder and rain everywhere.

“But fair play to the Mavericks. We knew going into this game that if we were able to contain them we could force them to change their strategy, and they did. We had them on their back foot and we just needed to match that.”

Regarding how the Crusaders’ defensive identity has evolved throughout the season, Butler added: “It’s something we are working on … we never had four solid quarters, and that was about lads dropping heads and lads getting tired. Yesterday was the first game where we did have four solid quarters, based on how we were playing and strategizing.

“Just being able to learn and adapt, and knowing that the Mavs can be run-heavy. Not taking anything from their QB, he does have an arm, but they can often go for the run and I’m happy with how we dealt with that.”

The Mavericks will meet the UL Vikings in the Division 1 Bowl after the Limerick-based side defeated the West Dublin Rhinos 35-0.

Meanwhile, the Division 2 Bowl will see the Causeway Giants progress to face the Wexford Eagles as they defeated the North Dublin Pirates 22-6. Quarterback Nate Wilson was good for three touchdown passes in that game, with Nathan Chapman, Kevin Yiminyi and Ruan Young catching the six-pointers, Jig McCoy, meanwhile, scored a rushing touchdown and converted it himself for an extra two points.

In the Premier Division, the final day of the regular season showed two huge statements of intent from the favourites to face off in the Shamrock Bowl in Cork in three week’s time, as the Dublin Rebels and Cork Admirals put down dominant shutout wins.

The ever-impressive Ty Henry was good for six touchdowns as the Rebels defeated the Belfast Trojans 60-0. Three of Henry’s scores were put over the whitewash through his own penchant for speed on the run, and three were passed into the endzone, with two for Dan Johnson one Jack Basquille.

The Cork Admirals meanwhile got used to the surroundings at the MTU Arena in Cork City where the Shamrock Bowl will be played on July 16, doing so by defeating the South Dublin Panthers 42-0. Declan maye was good for three rushing touchdowns as TD’s

Ryan Price caught a score thrown by QB Steve Hayes. Steven Donovan also added a rushing six-pointer as Admirals backup quarterback Jake Kennedy also ran in a score.

Battle of the Lines

Much of the analytical focus on American football that we see on TV is based so much on what erupts from coaches' brains and onto playbooks. The routs, pre-planned runs or passes, as well as the smarts needed to subvert your opponent’s well-drawn plan.

But we sometimes forget the impact pure power can have in this game, especially at the local level where offensive and defensive lines, rather than the headline-grabbing points scorers, are often the true key to success.

Two teams across the American football Senior Leagues in Ireland have shown this - the all-conquering Dublin Rebels in the Premier Division, and the Louth Mavericks, who have their eyes set on the Division 1 bowl at the end of this year’s playoffs, which begin this weekend.

And for Louth defensive end Alex Simms, line play has been crucial to building their 7-1 record, bettered only by the UL Viking’s perfect 8-0 streak.

“The real difference between the top teams in the division and the rest is line play, and it’s the same in the top division,” Simms, who had a crucial strip sack against the Crusaders yesterday, told independent.ie.

“As a defensive end, I know when I go up against Limerick I am in for a horrible few hours against a really strong offensive line that is going to fight doing all they can to stop me from getting to their quarterback. But against other times you get real penetration, you don’t give the QB any time. Even their handoffs are cut off.

“We do have a lot of experience on the D-line as well, which helps. And when you have that experience of raw athletic power and a couple of veterans in there that can keep you on the right track, then it’s a winning combo.”

The aim for any team in the second tier is not only to earn promotion but to galvanize and prove to themselves that the team is operating at a level where they can compete with behemoths of the Irish game, such as the Rebels, UCD or the Belfast Trojans, all with traditions of collecting Shamrock Bowl titles. And for Louth, Simms knows a stint in the Premier Division will pose a challenge.

“I am not sure anybody in the country is ready to go against the Rebels to be straight up! They are doing something else and it’s great to watch.

“But I think we fancy ourselves in the top tier, especially against the teams in the lower half. I have done a season there before and we went 0-8, so it’s tough. But I think we have built a pretty strong team, and I would like to think for some of the veterans who are over the 35 age it would be great to get another season in the top division.

“In previous years it used to be that the team that goes up goes straight back down, but now you see teams get a bit of a foothold and hang in, such as the Craigavon Cowboys beforehand or the Westmeath Minotaurs who have played great this year.”

If you are involved with a team in the American Football Senior League in Ireland, please contact s.brennan@independent.ie on weekends with details of scorers, match events and any photos you have access to.