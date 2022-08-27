Aisling McCarthy puts on a show on debut with West Coast Eagles

Tipperary’s Aisling McCarthy was the star Irish player on the first weekend of the expanded women’s Australian Football League.

McCarthy, who sat out the end of last season after she suffered a fractured wrist, was in top form for the Perth-based West Coast Eagles, who trounced Port Adelaide 40 (6.4); 28 (4.4).

She powered away from two defenders to score one of Eagles’ six goals and also hit a behind which is worth one point. In general play she had 18 possessions, claimed two marks and made six tackles.

Elsewhere, Meath double All-Ireland medallist and last year’s LGFA Player of the Year, Vikki Wall, made a solid start in her first experience of the oval ball game as did her North Melbourne team-mate Erika O’Shea. At 19, the Cork player is the youngest of the 22 Irish players who have signed for clubs down under.

The pair featured in the Kangaroos’ 40 (6-4) to 14 (2.2) win over Gold Coast Suns. Wall’s five marks caught the eye and she had possession nine times while O’Shea had five possessions or disposal as they are referred to in the Aussie Games.

Joanne Doonan (Fermanagh) and Aileen Gilroy (Mayo and Hawthorn) each scored a behind as Doonan’s Essendon comfortably beat Hawthorn (53 (7-11); 27 (4.3) in their opening fixture.

In a repeat of last year’s Grand Final, Melbourne exacted revenge on Adelaide Crows, beating them 44 (6.8) to 26 (4.2). Mayo’s Niamh Kelly made her debut for the Crows.

Cavan’s Aisling Sheridan, with 14 possessions, helped Collingwood to a 36 (5.6) 18 (6.0) win over Carlton.

The remaining fixtures in round one, which is likely to feature the likes of Cora Staunton, Brid Stack and Meath’s Orlagh Lally, will be played tomorrow (Sunday).