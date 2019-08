Ireland will have at least four rowing crews competing at the Olympic Games in Tokyo next year.

The women's pair of Aileen Crowley and Monika Dukarska have finished second in the Pair B final at the World championship in Linz, Austria to secure eighth place overall which was enough to secure the boat a place in the Olympic regatta in Tokyo.

More to follow...

Online Editors