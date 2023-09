Irish rowers, from left, Imogen Magner, Eimear Lambe, Aifric Keogh and Fiona Murtagh. Keogh and Murtagh have already qualified for the 2024 games, while Magner and Lambe are in a new fours team that will bid for their spot in the B final. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Three was a magic number in Belgrade as each of the crews which finished in the top three in Thursday’s Olympic-class semi-finals booked not only a place in the final, but also a spot at Paris 2024. And three of the five eligible Ireland boats stepped up, with one win and two second places.