| 15°C Dublin

Close

Premium

AFL glory for Zach Tuohy and Mark O’Connor would help to ease painful few weeks for Irish crew Down Under

Cora Staunton

Cora Staunton battles for the ball against the West Coast Eagles. Photo: Mark Evans/Getty Expand
Zach Tuohy Expand

Close

Cora Staunton battles for the ball against the West Coast Eagles. Photo: Mark Evans/Getty

Cora Staunton battles for the ball against the West Coast Eagles. Photo: Mark Evans/Getty

Zach Tuohy

Zach Tuohy

/

Cora Staunton battles for the ball against the West Coast Eagles. Photo: Mark Evans/Getty

As I type here in Sydney, with a broken thumb and an external stent taped to the front of my surgically-repaired nose, the wear and tear of Australian rules is plain to see.

And I’m one of the lucky ones. I still haven’t missed a game this season and remain hopeful, with the aid of a splint on my right hand, that I can pass a fitness test tomorrow to clear me for our Round 5 game at Adelaide Crows on Sunday.

Most Watched

Privacy