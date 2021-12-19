Aficionados can rejoice as Hamilton and Verstappen lead new charge for a changing sport

The 2021 Formula season has without doubt been one of the most riveting in decades. It was wild, confrontational and controversial, and it set the stage for a very dramatic final race in Abu Dhabi last Sunday.

The throw-away idiom ‘win some lose some’ belies the effort it took to get to that place. Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen started the race on equal points, as though the other 21 one races were an aberration. The last time two drivers went into a final race on parity was the USA Grand Prix back in 1974, with Emerson Fittipaldi (Lotus) and Clay Regazzoni (Ferrari) — Fittipaldi triumphed in that duel.

Verstappen and Hamilton swapped wins all season like they were the only kids in the candy store. Up to the final race, the Dutchman had won nine Grands Prix to Hamilton’s eight, although Hamilton had built up sensational momentum with a stunning hat-trick of victories going into Abu Dhabi.

Only Sergio Pérez, Esteban Ocon, Daniel Ricciardo, and Valtteri Bottas got to stand on the top step of the podium this season, as though Hamilton and Verstappen had begrudgingly thrown a crumb to their respective teammates, Pérez and Bottas.

It didn’t need Einstein to work out the denouement in Abu Dhabi with two alpha males on equal points was going to test the mettle of race director Michael Masi. There were many potential scenarios. A collision with both drivers — if both drivers retired then Verstappen would be champion because he’d won more races. In fact that almost transpired when Verstappen forced Hamilton off the circuit on the first lap. Then Pérez, acting as wing-man for his teammate Verstappen, tormented Hamilton and gave him a few heart-stopping moments as the two were neck and neck. But Hamilton, to his credit, kept his calm and went on to built up a decent lead and looked set to bag an eighth world title.

That was until Nicholas Latifi crashed with five laps to go. Michael Masi took the correct decision to bring out the safety car. Verstappen grabbed lady luck with both hands, dived in for a pitstop under the safety car, and bounced out on new soft tyres, like a spring lamb.

The confusion as to whether backmarkers could unlap themselves was clarified by Masi, who controversially decided that cars between Verstappen and Hamilton could do just that. This turned the race on its head. Now Verstappen had Hamilton in his crosshairs as the two began the final lap in first and second place, in a 3.2 mile battle of their lives.

It was like looking at a predator chasing its prey. Like his car number, Lewis’s tyres by then were 44 laps old. So when the chasing cheetah pounced, Hamilton was brought down with alacrity. A last lunge from Hamilton’s exhausted rubber came to nought and the very definition of the expression ‘defeat was snatched from the jaws of victory’ played out in the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

As for Masi, understandably he was pilloried by Hamilton fans. But his hands were tied. I liken it to the guy in the swamp who’s up to his backside in alligators. He forgot his initial task was to drain the swamp. A race director has an unenviable job. He or she needs to think on their feet, make lightning decisions at a moment’s notice and use rugby style hand-offs to deflect opposing team managers shouting in their ear about how it should be done.

Every driver, team and fan want to see a race finish ‘live’, that is, not under a safety car, especially when that race is deciding the world championship. Masi made that happen and understandably it all got a bit heated so close to the finish. It was a bit of a Maradona’s ‘hand of God’ moment, or Thierry Henry’s handball in 2009; both decisions enraged English and Irish football fans alike. But referees are only human, they’re not invincible.

Being the magnanimous driver that he is, Hamilton offered his immediate congratulations to a jubilant Verstappen. When Mercedes announced on Thursday they would not pursue an appeal, it was a decision taken in consultation with Hamilton. Was he mindful of his own maiden title win?

The two championship-deciding races share parallels and paradox. In 2008, Brazilian Felipe Massa got pole position, fastest lap and won the race. However, just before the last corner of the last lap, as Massa’s team and family were celebrating in the pit garage, Hamilton passed Timo Glock to become the youngest driver to win the Formula One world championship, at the age of 23.

Fast forward to Abu Dhabi 2021. Verstappen gets pole position, fastest lap and wins the race. In the final lap Hamilton is comfortably leading and the title is his for the taking. His team and family are certain it’s a slam dunk. Then a decision by a guy called Masi (not Massa but close!) changes the outcome. Verstappen clinches his maiden title, aged 24, amid a cacophony of cheers, boos, applause and protests.

Hamilton will look back at the missed, messed-up and what-if moments. Had the calendar fulfilled the intended 23 Grands Prix would the outcome have been different? Verstappen had a tyre blow-out in Azerbaijan and the race was red-flagged, then second-place Hamilton messed up his breaking which relegated him to last, so neither driver scored points. For Hamilton the loss of those 18 points must really hurt now.

The skirmishes between the two protagonists were often spectacular. In Silverstone, Hamilton was considered the culprit in their titanic clash at Copse corner, which resulted in Verstappen visiting hospital for a check-up. Despite serving a 10-second penalty Hamilton went on to win his home grand prix. In Monza Verstappen was largely to blame for the dramatic crash when he landed on top of Hamilton’s car, like it was a metaphor for how they’d ultimately finish.

Race fans have witnessed an epic clash of the young pretender pitched against the wily older fox as these supremely talented drivers vied for position of kingpin. This is what we missed with Senna and Schumacher, when Senna was tragically killed in 1994, the same year Schumacher won the first of his seven titles. Verstappen has a long way to go to emulate Schumacher and Hamilton but I’ve no doubt he’ll give it his best shot.

Netflix has brought a new young audience to Formula One and while it’s true the US giants Liberty Media have ramped up interest with the series Drive to Survive, turning drivers into Hollywood heartthrobs overnight, these two protagonists, Hamilton and Verstappen, are maestros at the top of their game. The aficionados have been waiting patiently for such a spectacle for decades. Everyone wants a re-match so roll on the Bahrain GP in March.