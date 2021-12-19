| 6.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Aficionados can rejoice as Hamilton and Verstappen lead new charge for a changing sport

The two maestros have found their top gear

Verstappen and Hamilton were swapping wins like the only kids in a candy store Expand
The restart in Abu Dhabi led to criticism and a Mercedes appeal Expand

Close

Verstappen and Hamilton were swapping wins like the only kids in a candy store

Verstappen and Hamilton were swapping wins like the only kids in a candy store

The restart in Abu Dhabi led to criticism and a Mercedes appeal

The restart in Abu Dhabi led to criticism and a Mercedes appeal

/

Verstappen and Hamilton were swapping wins like the only kids in a candy store

David Kennedy

The 2021 Formula season has without doubt been one of the most riveting in decades. It was wild, confrontational and controversial, and it set the stage for a very dramatic final race in Abu Dhabi last Sunday.

The throw-away idiom ‘win some lose some’ belies the effort it took to get to that place. Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen started the race on equal points, as though the other 21 one races were an aberration. The last time two drivers went into a final race on parity was the USA Grand Prix back in 1974, with Emerson Fittipaldi (Lotus) and Clay Regazzoni (Ferrari) — Fittipaldi triumphed in that duel.

Most Watched

Privacy