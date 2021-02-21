A night with Leon Spinks – He ordered three beers, sat down and gave us a flavour of his life

I took this photograph on September 4, 1989. The Irish rugby team was touring North America and we were in Chicago experiencing the candescence of Reagan’s embrace of his country.

The handsome devil on the left is Tom Clancy and the winsome beast on the right is Gary Halpin. The man sandwiched in between them died earlier this month. His name is Leon Spinks and he was the only man to beat Muhammad Ali to take his world heavyweight championship away from him.

Our chance meeting took place 11 years after his world championship win. Leon Spinks, Gary Halpin and me. It was quite a night.

Our first misstep in Chicago was on board a tram in the city. About a dozen of us dressed in our Ireland No 2s. Willie Anderson started singing and we had no choice but to join in. After two or three songs we stopped and the rest of the tram burst into applause.

“Are you guys a choir?” asked one of our admirers.

Read More

As we headed up to Lake Michigan I saw a sign for Ditka’s Steak House & Bar. Mike Ditka had been the head coach of the Chicago Bears, the 1985 Super Bowl champions. This, I determined, was where we were going for dinner that night. I rousted up six or seven of the crew and we walked to Eastbrook Terrace in the stultifying heat of downtown Chicago.

The food was great and we were noisy but somewhat short of raucous. The bill arrived at about 11pm even though it hadn’t been called for, but the boys were mindful that Jimmy Davidson had set training for 9am the following morning and on that basis we got up to go ... to Underground Nightclub & Bar on the Southside which stayed open until 5am. Nobody got home before dawn.

As we were sidling out the door a guy in a tuxedo came over to say hello. He did look vaguely familiar — I got him on my second guess. Leon Spinks, former world heavyweight champion. He wasn’t the maitre d’ and he wasn’t bringing out the food. It soon became obvious that he was a ‘meeter and greeter’.

Gary gave me his camera for a photo and I was all set to press the button when Leon interrupted.

“10 dollars.”

“Come again?”

“10 dollars for a photo.”

The boys relented and agreed to pay the tariff and there were a couple of photographs taken. There was some Bears memorabilia and merchandise and I wandered around having a look. When I came back I saw that Gary was the only one left so we had one for the road. We sat back down and ordered a beer.

About 20 minutes later Leon came back in and I asked if he would like to join us for a beer.

“No problem,” said the champ.

The waitress nodded to Leon and five minutes later two beers and a glass of water arrived. I signalled that she had made a mistake, but Leon explained that the deal was that he would take the beer money in lieu and drink water while talking to us.

“How much was your beer Leon?” I asked.

“10 dollars.”

Seconds later Leon was off doing a last photo opportunity. I turned to Gary and said: “Flounder we could be in debtors’ jail before we get drunk here. Drink up there son and lets go.”

Gary decided to give it another go except this time Leon actually had to have a beer with us. At that stage there was no connection and conversation was stock average and pretty stilted.

“Thought you guys had training in the morning.”

“We do but the pair of us are almost as bad at training as you Leon.”

Spinks cracked up, ordered three beers, sat down and gave us a flavour of his life. As Hunter S Thompson said: “Buy the ticket, take the ride.”

Spinks dropped out of High School in 10th Grade, joined the Marines and took up boxing there. He became a very good light heavyweight and his amateur record was 178-7.

He won gold at that weight in the 1976 Olympics in Montreal, while his brother Michael won gold in the heavyweight division.

He turned pro immediately after and just eight fights later was lined up for a shot at world champion Ali.

The bout took place in Las Vegas in February 1978. It went the distance and even though it was a split decision, Spinks was clearly the better fighter on the night and was relentless to the end.

The final round was one of the best rounds I have ever witnessed. Ali, knowing he was behind on the cards went for his opponent. Spinks, the 10/1 outsider, did not back down and went after the champion in a really redoubtable performance. The kid had real courage and ability. Spinks got a $320,000 purse for his efforts.

The rematch took place in September that year at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans. Spinks cut a hapless figure as Ali completely outboxed him. Leading up to the fight Spinks had an entourage of 70 people. I have often wondered how you pay these people. Do they charge by the day and do you pay PRSI?

When the fight was over Spinks got a taxi back to the Hilton alone. In the lead-up to the fight he had been drunk nine nights out of 10. The night of the fight he could barely move and sat in his room in the dark. Spinks earned $4m for that fight but Bob Arum and Don King got most of it.

From that moment to the time we met him his life was a hymn to profligacy. Such a fall from grace presumes that the indecency and crassness of boxing at that level could be called anything such — it is a shark tank. The movers and shakers have the conscience of rattlesnakes and somebody like Spinks ... it was too easy.

There was a touching sense of humanity about Spinks, abused and bartered for other people’s gain. What shone through about him, even through his inability to articulate and a perceptible puncher’s drawl at the age of just 32, was the honesty and immaturity of a child. How could you not have compassion for this guy?

Gary Halpin makes everyone he meets laugh. I make Gary laugh. It’s a good team. We started slagging each other. One thing that we couldn’t get over was how small Spinks was — he was 6ft and 14 stone. The size of Gordon D’Arcy. A heavyweight?

“We are proper heavyweights — it would be unsafe to let you into the ring with us — we’d kill you man,” we joked.

Spinks had no idea where Dublin or Kilkenny were. He had an interest in rugby having played a few games in the marines. He played on the wing and had good hands and speed. He talked about training and we all concurred that we just wanted to do our thing without the drudgery of training.

Spinks talked about Ali and, although he revered him, felt the champion had treated him badly, slagged him off and demeaned his lack of education and his upbringing, which really hurt him.

All he wanted to do was “be an equal”. He had, after all, beaten Ali. In Ali’s world such a win held currency with anyone. Spinks was excluded and years later even in the same domain Ali would not even acknowledge his existence.

Spinks, as he talked, did not well up, but in his delayed reaction to think through almost everything you could sense that almost a decade later that rejection at almost every level cut him. That cut was the deepest. What price some recognition or some respect.

Spinks talked, too, about Bob Arum and Don King. He almost spat as he called them “f***ing snakes”.

A few beers later and Leon was buying the round. It got a bit silly. Gary started doing his Charlie Daniels Band impersonation with The Devil Went Down to Georgia, complete with imaginary fiddle and foot stomping. Spinks laughed so much he had to take his teeth out.

The champ took a break and went to the men’s and came back 10 minutes later — addled. The eyes were gone and his temperament had changed.

I suppose I was only 25 at the time but I regret what happened next. If you look at Spinks’ lapel in the photo, on the right hand side of his jacket there is a badge that reads ‘Say No To Drugs’. The irony — we couldn’t help ourselves.

“What did you take Leon?” Why did he need to take stuff when he was having some fun. He had no answers, he just felt like doing it and he did it and the comfort blanket of cocaine gave him a temporary safety net until the next insecurity arrived. We slagged him and he joined in himself. It was one of his many redeeming features, his self-deprecating humour. He thought it was funny too, yet drugs had been a foundation stone for the ruination of his life.

Half an hour later he was back down on the level and Ditka’s was closing. It was 2am. We told him we were going for more beers and invited him to come along. Leon told us that would be $50.

We thought that we were all buddies at this stage — business is business I suppose. There were two young ladies waiting for Spinks in the corner and so we wished him well, thanked him for his company and shook hands. His last words to me: “You got soft hands, Fran.” We walked out the door into the rain.

My impression was of a wonderful human being, constricted and constrained by unconscionable people.

Months later Spinks’ son was shot dead in St Louis. He did not find out about this for weeks. Some time in the 1990s Spinks ended up working as a janitor in a YMCA in Nebraska.

My only thought when I read about his demise was obvious regret and then an answer to the sacred mystery of how he had managed to live to 67 years of age.

Rest easy, Champ.