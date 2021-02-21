| 8°C Dublin

A night with Leon Spinks – He ordered three beers, sat down and gave us a flavour of his life

A night spent with the man who toppled Muhammad Ali revealed a tender soul laid low by demons

Tom Clancy (left), Leon Spinks and Garry Halpin in Chicago in 1989 Expand

Neil Francis

I took this photograph on September 4, 1989. The Irish rugby team was touring North America and we were in Chicago experiencing the candescence of Reagan’s embrace of his country.

The handsome devil on the left is Tom Clancy and the winsome beast on the right is Gary Halpin. The man sandwiched in between them died earlier this month. His name is Leon Spinks and he was the only man to beat Muhammad Ali to take his world heavyweight championship away from him.

Our chance meeting took place 11 years after his world championship win. Leon Spinks, Gary Halpin and me. It was quite a night.

