Sunday 5 August 2018

'A little bit disappointed with silver' - O'Donovan brothers come second at European Championships

Paul and Gary O'Donovan had to settle for silver in the lightweight double sculls in the European Championships in Glasgow.

The brothers, who came in to this event off the back of a gold medal at the World Cup regatta in Switzerland two weeks ago, came from behind to reel in the Italians but they could not catch Norway who scooped the gold medal.

With 500 metres to go, the brothers - who are known for their strong finish - looked to be in a good position as they chased down the Norwegian crew.

But they could not make up the ground and clocked a time of 6:22.84, 1.99 seconds behind the Norwegians.

"We gave it a good go but the Norwegians were just too quick," said Gary afterwards.  

"A little bit disappointed with silver. The main focus for the year will be the World Championships now," added Paul.

