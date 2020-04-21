30 for 30, Part Three - The 2010s: Cluxton's winner and the Drive for Five, Katie's gold, Brady's blessing and Lowry's Open joy

Like bespoke Tiffany's diamonds, the deeds of Katie Taylor and Shane Lowry, Stephen Cluxton and Joe Canning, Robbie Brady and Johnny Sexton deliver an enduring and priceless sparkle.

A rush of adrenalin so tangible you might touch it, courses through the final part of our Reeling in the Decades trilogy.

The last decade saw Dublin’s advance into uncharted territory, Taylor touch the nation as she seized London’s Olympic flame, Lowry and Canning advance to the highest terrain, Brady and Sexton add to the reel of unforgettable tournament days of thunder.

Henry Shefflin, Alex Ferguson and Colm Cooper were among the legends who exited the arena.

For all the latest sports news, analysis and updates direct to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter.

John Delaney departed to a very different fanfare.

There was, too, the second coming of Tiger Woods, Liverpool’s tumultuous Champions League triumph, Limerick’s reawakening as a hurling superpower and Tiger Roll’s seizing of the Grand National narrative.

And lots, lots more to re-awaken those golden days, that now, we are missing so much.

Enjoy!

2010

Unlikely bedfellows, the matchless Henry Shefflin and the crushed revolutionaries of Louth found themselves bound by trauma, twin portraits of annulled glory.

Lar Corbett invaded Kilkenny nightmares, three deadly slingshots from Tipp’s big-cat hunter taking down hurling’s feline Goliath. A five-in-a-row coronation stillborn.

Shefflin, his recovery as miraculous as any blessed flourish of his wrists, started the final just four weeks after tearing his left ACL. Within 13 minutes, a ship with a fatal gash in its hull, the SS Henry was taking on water and sunk.

Corbett touched the heavens, a divine hat-trick stopping Kilkenny at the portcullis of history.

Louth, unheralded upstarts, residents of the Leinster gutter since 1957, set the blood chirping in their tribe’s veins on a momentous Sunday as they led Meath into injury time.

Then, with Croke Park a throb of expectant crimson, came a moment of grotesque sporting injustice: Meath’s Joe Sheridan fell over the line, throwing the ball into the net, a double con that deceived referee Martin Sludden.

Unthinkably, the goal stood, Louth's glory stolen, even the possibility of a rematch denied them. In an ugly flash of impotent rage, Sludden was assaulted.

Their spirit broken by the cruelty of the swindle, the Wee County drifted back into anonymous shadow.

In an All-Ireland final unimaginable now, just a decade later with both residing in Division Three, Cork defeated Down.

It was the Vuvuzela World Cup, the ear-piercing drone of those plastic horns the soundtrack of a South African summer where a slightly unhinged, hypertensive, ceaselessly charismatic Diego Maradona patrolled as Argentina coach.

Spain, the master of tiki-taka, recorded four straight knockout 1-0 wins – Andres Iniesta repelling a Dutch side who traded Total Football for Total Violence – in the final.

In perhaps the high watermark of Jose Mourinho’s career, a masterclass of defiance, Internazionale defeated Bayern Munich in the Champions League Final.

Expand Close Meath’s Joe Sheridan scrambles the ball over the line to give the Royal County victory, a score that had repercussions that still reverberate in both counties until this day. Photo: Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Meath’s Joe Sheridan scrambles the ball over the line to give the Royal County victory, a score that had repercussions that still reverberate in both counties until this day. Photo: Sportsfile

Graeme McDowell accepted the Major baton from Padraig Harrington, the iconic Pebble Beach the canvas for a US Open victory that introduced golf to the world’s strangest hybrid Ulster/American accent.

AP McCoy – the obsessive, genius horseman forever haunted by the fear of failure – felt what little weight resided on his shoulders spilling joyously off as Don’t Push It gave him a Grand National victory that satisfied an existential craving.

Tommy Bowe and Keith Earls were joint-top Six Nations try scorers, victory at Twickenham followed by an anti-climatic Triple Crown-denying Dublin loss to Scotland.

Tennis met War and Peace at Wimbledon, John Isner defeating Nicolas Mahut 70-68 in the fifth set of an unprecedented test of endurance that ended 46 hours and 39 minutes after the first point was played, with the final set lasting an extraordinary eight hours and 11 minutes.

2011

A treasury of unearthly, imperishable resuscitations: Kevin McManamon, Stephen Cluxton, Johnny Sexton, Rory McIlroy and Sergio Aguero repaving the shattered landscape of their sporting lives with flagstones of gold.

Dublin’s first All-Ireland in 16 years inhabits another world of fantasy.

Four down to Kerry with seven minutes to go, the call was for a priest to read the Last Rites. Instead, as if from the pages of a Marvel comic centrefold, McManamon emerged.

His goal bleached Hill 16 in hope; Cluxton took a mesmerising, toe-to-toe finale – recall that stupefying Kieran Donaghy score – to the very edge of possibility.

Deep into injury time, Croke Park like a hushed, white-knuckled courtroom in the nanosecond before a jury foreman delivers his verdict, Cluxton held his nerve to kick the free that would change the course of football history.

Sexton reached into the files of memory, to summon the manila envelope containing Liverpool’s Miracle Of Istanbul.

Trailing 22-6 to Northampton at half-time in the European final and apparently doomed, the out-half reminded his Leinster compadres how Liverpool had climbed from their death bed to climb the stairway to heaven six years earlier.

Absorbing his own upbeat pep-talk, Sexton then scored two second-half tries to lead a remarkable reconfiguration of the odds. A 27-0 second half stitched a second star to Leinster lapels.

Sexton and Ronan O’Gara combined for all 15 points as Ireland struck a wellspring of hope by defeating Australia at the World Cup. It ran dry in a quarter-final loss to Wales.

With anxiety taking anchor as he faced the ultimate examination of defending a Sunday lead on Augusta’s back nine, McIlroy endured the anguish of a Masters meltdown. The image of the 21-year-old, forlorn in the trees on the 10th, is among the year’s iconic snapshots.

Somehow, McIlroy found strength in that crushing regret and did not allow the contagion of despair strike him down. Just two months later, signposting a champion resolve, he would win the US Open by eight shots.

Expand Close Rory McIlroy celebrates his US Open victory back in 2011 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Rory McIlroy celebrates his US Open victory back in 2011

Martin Tyler’s vocal chords stretched Aguerooooooo’s surname somewhere close to infinity in celebration of the predatory Argentine’s injury-time title winner against QPR.

Kilkenny ripped up the short-term lease Tipp had taken on Liam MacCarthy to return to their familiar hurling perch. Anthony Daly led Dublin to a first league title since 1939.

Giovanni Trapattoni’s Ireland cruise past Estonia in a play-off to begin their ill-fated Euro 2012 voyage.

Other news from a year veined with wonder: Darren Clarke takes the Claret Jug on a dawn-to-dusk pub crawl after a momentous Open Championship triumph; Manchester City are impaled on the spokes of Wayne Rooney’s magical bicycle kick; Shamrock Rovers defeat Partizan Belgrade to advance to the Europa League group stages; Nina Carberry emulates brothers, Paul and Peter, and her father, Tommy, by riding Organisedconfusion to victory in the Irish Grand National.

2012

The story begins, as it must, with Katie; the shy dazzle of her smile set against the flamenco-dancer snap of her fists.

A beguiling, brown-eyed contradiction – vulnerable as a newborn puppy, pitiless as an Everglades alligator.

Thrilling enough that in her imperishable, sun-kissed London hour, the ruby and sapphire Bray Cleopatra flamed and dazzled as lustrously as an empress’ tiara.

But what elevated Taylor’s crowning as first lady of Olympia was how her story, like a swollen, exuberant river, one that will not be contained, burst its own banks and seemed to wash over every square centimetre of Irish life.

She became the nation’s daughter, so many of us fretting and praying with her. Her longing, a physical need; every step of her life’s journey leading to this defining moment.

The expectation was that the best pound-for-pound female boxer on the planet must cruise to gold. Accompanying such a blasé assumption, intense and potentially crushing stress.

For a taut week in 2012, Ireland’s mood and Katie’s mood intertwined like two threads weaved into the same pattern until they became one indistinguishable tapestry.

Ringside before each fight, an Irish carnival of colour and noise: Inside the ropes, Katie, alone with her fears.

The pursuit of glory evidently meant so much to her, an elemental need as vital as oxygen. The strain of her obligation to deliver – evident in her every utterance – made her at once a force of nature and as brittle as porcelain.

By the time of her final against Russia’s Sofya Ochigava, the pressure-cooker build-up of tension felt overwhelming.

The euphoric release after her 10-8 points victory, a detonation of unsullied joy, Katie, wrapped in a tricolour, blissfully lapping the ExCel ring, was volcanic and beautiful.

Liberation. And the wells of those brown warrior eyes glistened.

Ireland’s six-pack of medals – silver for John Joe Nevin, bronze for Michael Conlan, Paddy Barnes, Cian O’Connor and (later) Rob Heffernan – beat their previous 1956 best.

Expand Close Jim McGuinness celebrates after their victory after Mayo in the 2012 All-Ireland final SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jim McGuinness celebrates after their victory after Mayo in the 2012 All-Ireland final

Back home, Jimmy was winning matches, a sensational early detonation from Michael Murphy sending Sam back to the hills, depositing Mayo on the canvas again. In Donegal, Jim McGuinness’s reputation as a mystical Yoda was secure.

Kilkenny and Leinster retained their All-Ireland and European crowns (the insatiable Cats crushing Galway in a replay, Leinster demolishing Ulster in a first all-Irish decider).

Rory McIlroy doubled his Major haul at the PGA Championship; Martin Kaymer wrote the last sentence in the Miracle of Medinah, sinking the putt that completed Europe’s sensational Ryder Cup comeback.

Ireland’s supporters sang on – earning the wrath of Roy Keane – even as Trap’s team endured torment at Euro 2012, losing all three games on a 9-1 aggregate.

And Roberto Di Matteo led Chelsea to the Champions League highland. Months later, Roman Abramovich rewarded him with a P45.

2013

Alex Ferguson and Jim Gavin, sibling makers of myth, co-residents of Mount Olympus, untouchable in their chosen codes, were ships passing in the early summer dusk.

Ferguson’s great galleon was laden down with bounty as he advanced, the wind in his sails, another title secured, to the alien tranquillity of life after Manchester United.

His battle ribbons (38 major honours, including 13 Premier League, two Champions League, five FA Cup, four League Cup, a Cup Winners Cup, a Super Cup and a Club World Cup) might have carpeted the entire Stretford End.

Expand Close Manchester United have not won the Premier League title since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 (Martin Rickett/PA) PA Archive/PA Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Manchester United have not won the Premier League title since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 (Martin Rickett/PA)

His glories and longevity – exactly 1,500 games as the laird of Old Trafford – the high-voltage electronic fence of his personality, a relentless competitive zeal and capacity to restock United’s treasure house, elevated him until he stood alone even among English football’s towering figures.

Just three weeks before the Caledonian Caesar stepped from the throne, Gavin’s age of imperium began – sub Dean Rock sealing Dublin’s first league title in 20 years.

Over the next seven summers, Dublin’s stoic, selfless baron would author an epic poem of high achievement.

Gavin’s first All-Ireland was studded with both diamond glint – a semi-final shoot-out with Kerry that soared beyond the football stratosphere, bursting a hole in the ozone – and, in a final against Mayo that Dublin finished with only 13 able-bodied players, methodical grit.

Croke Park’s most enduring one-man show would be delivered by a19-year-old from Clare with boy-band looks and a mind sharp enough to be studying genetics at UCC.

On a first All-Ireland final under Saturday-night lights, Shane O’Donnell wore his swagger like a bulletproof vest.

O’Donnell had stood idly by in the drawn match – where Domhnall O’Donovan’s late equaliser had denied Cork victory – and was not named to start the replay.

Like a bold card sharp, Davy Fitz gambled on the teenager and yielded the kind of spectacular dividend that would break a Vegas casino.

On a night overflowing with thrills, the Banner’s coltish sun king fired 3-3, a dashing buffer against any anxieties whirring around Clare. Grief curled around Cork like a fog as O’Donnell walked in the footprints of Loughnane’s giants.

Earlier, Dublin had seized the spotlight, defeating Kilkenny after a replay on a memorable Portlaoise Saturday – then a week later shooting down Galway in the Leinster final.

Giovanni Trapattoni’s five-year Irish affair petered out, with an alpha-male pairing of Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane breezing into town.

O’Neill would have wished for the flash of inspiration delivered by Stephanie Roche, a mesmeric strike securing a place alongside James Rodriguez and Robin van Persie on the shortlist for the FIFA Puskas Award.

Hurricane Fly – who would finish his career with a record 22 Grade Ones wins – regained the Champion Hurdle title he had lost in 2012, while AP McCoy moved into uncharted territory when riding his 4,000th winner.

Rob Heffernan was a gold medallist at the World Athletics Championship; Ireland’s women claimed rugby’s Grand Slam.

2014

A collage of arresting images joust for attention, all somehow squeezed into a single summer picture frame.

Brian O’Driscoll, tear-stained as the Homeric epic of his 15-year, 133-cap Irish odyssey concludes with a last tango in Paris, the same Stade de France were he announced himself in 2000 now yielding a first green victory since and one last Six Nations title.

Donegal rampant on the last day of August; Ryan McHugh stippling the day with his uncontainable exuberance, Jim McGuinness composing an unanswerable masterplan, to inflict the only championship wound of Jim Gavin’s reign.

Or a day earlier, a semi-final replay exiled to Limerick by a college gridiron game, Kieran Donaghy – inspirational again weeks later as Kerry figured out the Donegal puzzle – sprung like an albatross in full flight to hunt down Mayo.

Brazil, for so long superintendents of the Beautiful Game, torn asunder, humiliated, tortured and mortified at their own World Cup, conceding seven goals to Germany in a sporting version of being hung, drawn and quartered.

Rory McIlroy touching golfing perfection, a pillar-to-post Open Championship victory at Royal Liverpool followed by a duel with Phil Mickelson which yielded the PGA title – the first back-to-back Major triumphs since Padraig Harrington won the same two tournaments six years earlier.

Ruby Walsh dubbing Faugheen “The Machine” after the Willie Mullins titan conquers Cheltenham for the first time, sluicing up the hill in the Neptune.

And, even in such highbrow company, the standout: The Smoker in Croker, Kilkenny and Tipperary serving up a palpitating, higher-grade feast, an artistic sensory overload.

A breathless, dazzling, unforgettable, drawn All-Ireland game that yielded 54 scores. Ending only when Hawk-Eye ruled Bubbles O’Dwyer’s 93-metre free had missed its Canal End target by the width of a cigarette paper.

Denying Tipp victory, Kilkenny shutting out the sunlight in a flintier, claustrophobic replay that yielded both Brian Cody and Henry Shefflin’s tenth All-Ireland medal.

Expand Close Kilkenny manager Brian Cody SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kilkenny manager Brian Cody

But back to that entrancing first afternoon: Tipp unplayable in the third quarter, Kilkenny not only standing up when any other opponent would have buckled under the murderous onslaught, but counter-punching to take a three-point lead.

Tipp, though, standing up to their nemesis, refusing to censor hope, regathering their strength, levelling.

As it had with Stephen Cluxton in 2011, everything coming down to O’Dwyer’s free. The strike from long-range was sweet, the arc through the naked eye sending the blue and gold masses spinning into cartwheels of euphoria.

But it was premature. And so an aching, theatrical suspense ensued.

Until, at last, with the finality of a supreme court judge, Hawk-Eye brought down its gavel, shattering Tipp hearts, as it coldly insisted on a retrial.

2015

On the necklace of fantasy Lansdowne Road nights, no solitaire burns with a more euphoric glint.

Shane Long polished a diamond evening by a merrily gurgling Dodder to perfection.

A goal of rhinestone sparkle bedazzled Germany, presented the high priests of Vorsprung durch Technik – who, just 16 months earlier, had hit Brazil for seven en route to World Cup glory – with a puzzle to which they could find no solution.

Even Roy Keane succumbed to the unbearable lightness of being, the assistant manager’s celebration unrestrained as Euro 2016 loomed.

A hurling Samurai decommissioned his timber blade as Henry Shefflin departed the arena.

Kilkenny’s touchstone, an unbending competitor who made Croke Park his theatre of self-expression, a magician who summoned sorcery as if from a tap, the athlete Brian O’Driscoll most admired, retired as the most decorated and most feted of all history’s boys of summer: 12 Leinsters, 11 All-Stars, 10 All-Irelands, three-time hurler of the year.

Brian Cody being Brian Cody, Kilkenny merely shrugged – scarcely missing a beat in winning yet another All-Ireland.

Accelerated

Philly McMahon and Bernard Brogan hit the crunch-time afterburners in a semi-final replay against Mayo, as Dublin accelerated down the Championship super highway, neither torrential rain nor Kerry fazing them on coronation Sunday.

With a chorus of bombast next to which Donald Trump might appear coy, Conor McGregor strutted and swaggered into the national consciousness.

Expand Close December 2015: Conor McGregor celebrates after defeating Jose Aldo SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp December 2015: Conor McGregor celebrates after defeating Jose Aldo

The Dublin peacock’s 13-second dismantling of Jose Aldo triggered an unabashed five-year preening of his tail feathers, savvy deal-making, and a constant, course torrent of boom-box self-adoration that took both cashing-in and vulgarity to an entirely new level.

A confetti of beaten dockets danced in the Cheltenham breeze as Annie Power fell in the sunshine. Ruby Walsh felt the brilliant mare had been deceived into jumping a shadow of the fence and the bookies saved an estimated £100m in accumulator payouts.

Willie Mullins’ second string, Glen’s Melody, won to complete an unprecedented Tuesday four-timer for the Closutton horse whisperer.

The bookies were required to pay out on Dundalk’s double, Stephen Kenny advertising the credentials which would eventually carry him to the highest office.

2016

From a French Flanders field to Al Capone’s old Chinatown turf, in a Copacabana Lagoon and beneath the Royal Mile’s anciently sloping cobbles came a boisterous emerald insurgency, an unruly cannonade to quicken Celtic blood.

In Lille’s Grand Place, a warm, cleansing bath of joy bubbles long into the June night.

Robbie Brady quenched the Irish football tribe’s thirst, adapting the Ray Houghton Italian Job role for a 21st-century audience.

Wes Hoolahan punched the coordinates of Brady’s forehead into Google Maps: the finish matched the delivery, a goal that hurtled across decades and oceans from the Giants Stadium.

Yet even that upset would be dwarfed as Leicester – small-town, unheralded, 5,000/1 outsiders, Claudio Ranieri’s “dilly ding” a bell tolling for the giants – win the Premier League.

In the Windy City’s venerable Soldier Field, November commotion: an ecstatic green squall, 111-years in the brewing, thundered in over Lake Michigan. Ireland scored five tries and, at last, New Zealand were broken.

Robbie Henshaw, as cold as a Capone triggerman, fired the kill shot after the All Blacks, showing double world champion pedigree, reduced a 22-point deficit to just four. At the 29th attempt, rugby’s most prized scalp was, at last, dyed green.

Henshaw’s Connacht tapped into the same insurgent spirit, a stunning Pro12 Final overthrow of Leinster in Edinburgh a reminder to the IRFU they were no mere runt of the litter.

Rugby knew unspeakable torment too, Munster coach Anthony Foley tragically slipping into the long sleep in a Parisian hotel room a fortnight before his 43rd birthday.

The O’Donovan brothers, Paul and Gary, affable, quirky, bright, supremely talented, pulling like dogs, illuminated Rio with the joyous glint in their eyes.

An Olympic silver medal in the lightweight men’s double sculls, combined with the West Cork siblings’ colourful turn of phrase in post-race interviews that became instant viral internet classics, charmed the nation.

Expand Close The atmosphere at the game against Glasgow Warriors in October 2016 following the death of Anthony Foley left a lasting impact on Munster fan Mark Kennedy SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The atmosphere at the game against Glasgow Warriors in October 2016 following the death of Anthony Foley left a lasting impact on Munster fan Mark Kennedy

Fellow water baby Annalise Murphy turned the same key in the lock of glory, tricolours unfurled on Copacabana to salute the Rathfarnham sailor’s silver in the Laser Redial.

A less savoury image is that of Pat Hickey, wearing only a bathrobe, escorted by police from his luxury Rio hotel room as part of an investigation into illegal ticket selling.

Cormac Costello machine-gunned three late points, Cillian O’Connor’s radar failed in injury time as Dublin edged Mayo in a replay to retain Sam for the first time since 1977.

Kilkenny, so often the masters of medieval torture, had the thumbscrews applied by Seamus Callanan and a rampant Tipp.

The women of Cork, as unstoppable as the Lee, completed an All-Ireland six-in-a-row that made it 11 in 12 years for the Rebelettes

Ronaldo, a giant of the decade, enjoys a crowning year, winning the Champions League with Real Madrid and, after retiring injured, cheer-led Portugal to Euro 2016 glory.

2017

Gooch (noun): Author of wonder, dog-day lyricist, superior sorcerer, green and gold beacon towering over the September Road.

He was birdsong at the first blush of a sun-kissed dawn, the smell of fresh cut grass, father of the long days: summer.

A ginger poet, a Celtic balladeer; and always, somehow, at a superior pitch to even the very finest of his peers.

Like his distinctive, wan, Atlantic-seaboard features, Colm Cooper’s every movement was freckled: with aesthetic flourishes, cerebral dambursts, detonations of genius.

Gooch, who announced his retirement in April even as Dublin set out on their three-in-a-row summer, made the road to wherever you might be going seem a little shorter.

Beneath the helmet visor, Joe Canning’s unmistakable rapture reads like Galway’s proclamation of freedom.

Piaras Ó Mídheach’s photograph, snapped in the All-Ireland final’s dying seconds, capturing a genius’s moment of liberation, is a masterpiece.

Portumna’s prince is euphoric. As his eyes trace his outrageous, sideline missile whooshing gloriously toward its target, his facial muscles relax into the blissful understanding that the journey is complete.

After 29 years, Galway are returned to the roof of the world. Canning, artist-hurler, his highlight reel a reconfiguration of beauty’s boundaries, is free of the millstone that labelled him as the best player to have never won a major.

Expand Close Joe Canning of Galway celebrates scoring the winning point during the All-Ireland SHC semi-final win over Tipperary at Croke Park back in August 2017. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Joe Canning of Galway celebrates scoring the winning point during the All-Ireland SHC semi-final win over Tipperary at Croke Park back in August 2017. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Jim Gavin’s Dublin surge onwards, January’s victory over Roscommon setting an all-time record of 35 games without defeat.

In high summer, even Lee Keegan making an impromptu grenade of his GPS is insufficient to prevent the metronomic and nerveless Dean Rock convert a three-in-a-row-sealing free.

In a triumph of bad taste, a non-event between an ageing, over-the-top prizefighter and a Dubliner whose loudhailer declarations of brilliance stand in contrast to his low-grade boxing skills, Mayweather v McGregor, “The Money Fight”, yields a reputed $400m for the pair.

Barcelona – their prince of the pampas Lionel Messi, a gliding wonder – historically overcome a four-goal first-leg deficit, Sergi Roberto’s injury-time winner securing an improbable 6-5 aggregate great escape from the chains of PSG.

Neil Taylor’s name enters the halls of infamy, a brutal chopping down by the Welshman breaking Seamus Coleman’s leg.

2018

Jonathan Sexton bursts through the ozone on his excursion to another universe of achievement. World Player of the Year, peerless Grand Slam and Champions Cup touchstone, slayer of the All Blacks.

Quarterback; maestro; crotchety head of quality-control, cool head firing a miraculous, buzzer-beating Parisian drop goal. The gold standard as Ireland soared to world number one.

Limerick tattooed an indelible exclamation mark on an electrifying hurling summer.

A 24-hour semi-final banquet for the ages yielded two breathless, beautiful feasts: 130 scores, two periods of extra time, a replay, Nicky Quaid pickpocketing the sliotar from Seamus Harnedy’s hurley as he lined up the killshot, Peter Duggan scoring the kind of goal that merits a 21-gun salute.

Then in the final, when a gust of Galway turbulence illuminated the fasten seat-belt signs, Graeme Mulcahy’s point for the ages restored temporary calm.

One that yielded to a hysterical storm as, moments later, Limerick were liberated from a 45-year incarceration.

Con O’Callaghan was a coltish fizz-bomb, Brian Fenton left even Brian Mullins in his shadow as Dublin’s triple crown of Leinster, league and a fourth successive All-Ireland took them to the brink of a bold new world of achievement.

Kellie Harrington, an inspirational ambassador for the inner city, struck amateur gold in the lightweight division at the world championships as role model Katie Taylor became a professional world champion.

Expand Close Boxer Kellie Harrington SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Boxer Kellie Harrington

In late summer, the nation was seduced by hockey’s charms, as Ireland’s women defeated Spain in semi-final shoot-out, before finally bowing the knee to the Netherlands.

An increasingly tetchy Martin O’Neill steps out of the Irish cockpit in November, co-pilot Roy Keane surely allowing himself a rueful smile as Mick McCarthy is announced as his replacement.

Other memories: Newbridge or Nowhere; Gareth Bale’s Champions League wonder goal and Loris Karius’s butterfingers do for Liverpool in the Champions League final; the sad passing, at just 36, of former Irish international Liam Miller; England reach the World Cup semi-finals, only to fall to a Luka Modric-inspired Croatia. Tiger Roll wins the Grand National.

2019

Jim Gavin is the mortal who chiselled deathless carvings on Croke Park’s rectangle of green. Dublin’s dream-making Caesar, the expedition leader who placed a first human footprint in virgin five-in-a-row snow.

His team unleashed a 12-minute flash-flood of scores to engulf Mayo. Oozing superhuman calm, their 14 found a way, via Rock’s injury-time equaliser, to defy Kerry and the otherworldly David Clifford.

In the replay, Eoin Murchan made the playhouse his own, his dashing break and wonder goal propelling Dublin through the same five-in-a-row checkpoint at which the Kingdom had been cut down by Seamus Darby in 1982.

And then, Stephen Cluxton, like Hilary ascending Everest’s ceiling, climbed the Hogan steps, the expedition leader for a team arriving at the very summit of sporting achievement.

That was the natural habitat for Shane Lowry and Tiger Woods in golf’s year of wonder.

In April, the emotion was so uranium enriched, The Tiger’s Garden of Eden so drenched in tears, the wonder was that old Rae’s Creek didn’t swell up and burst its banks.

Like life-affirming birdsong, redemption chirped and hummed and palpitated across the Georgian sky, as 11 years on from his most recent major, after all the scandal and pain, Woods again conquered Augusta.

As he accepted the Claret Jug three months later, Lowry’s smile might have been a sun furnishing an entire cosmos with light.

Lowry, all steel will and sassy flair, deftly staring down his fears, a rope dancer pirouetting on a high-wire perched at Alpine height above the void, had just twirled and cartwheeled into the land of imperishable achievement.

An artist is defined by his masterpiece and, on a blessed weekend in Portrush, the Clara Da Vinci transformed the fabled Antrim links land into his renaissance studio.

Expand Close Shane Lowry delivered another Irish Major triumph last summer. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Shane Lowry delivered another Irish Major triumph last summer. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Liverpool – 3-0 down to Barcelona and on post-Nou Camp life-support – conjured a Champions League comeback so gloriously improbable as to suggest Jurgen Klopp had a direct celestial line to St Jude, the patron of hopeless cases.

When Spurs were shunted aside in the final, the Madrid fiesta announced a Scouse consensus that they had found a coach equipped to walk on the Mersey waters as impressively as Gavin sashays across Anna Livia.

Tipperary show similar reverence to Liam Sheedy; the 2010 All-Ireland coach enjoyed a triumphant second coming, his team reaching a level of performance in a 15-point slaying of Kilkenny that suggested Brian Cody might have been impotent even had Richie Hogan avoided a red card.

At Aintree, as at Augusta, there was a Tiger Roll, Gordon Elliott’s pint-sized Pegasus the first horse since Red Rum to retain his Grand National crown.

Irish rugby fell from its 2018 penthouse like occupants of an elevator that had come free of its moorings. Joe Schmidt’s long goodbye declined to follow the script, first Japan and then the All Blacks reducing the World Cup to a dystopian nightmare.

The fall of John Delaney, the drip-drip of shocking revelation, the FAI’s mortifying financial undressing, the flurry of enquiries, the stand-off with Shane Ross, the image of a newly destitute organisation reduced to parading the streets with a begging bowl, offered an ugly backcloth to all the glories.

The former CEO’s parting gift was the bizarre Mick McCarthy/Stephen Kenny arrangement, with the added Robbie Keane complication, which well into 2020 continues to cause headaches.