| 10.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

30 for 30, Part Three - The 2010s: Cluxton's winner and the Drive for Five, Katie's gold, Brady's blessing and Lowry's Open joy

Dublin captain Stephen Cluxton, Ireland rugby skipper Rory Best and golfer Shane Lowry helped make the 2010s a stellar decade for Irish sport Expand

Close

Dublin captain Stephen Cluxton, Ireland rugby skipper Rory Best and golfer Shane Lowry helped make the 2010s a stellar decade for Irish sport

Dublin captain Stephen Cluxton, Ireland rugby skipper Rory Best and golfer Shane Lowry helped make the 2010s a stellar decade for Irish sport

Dublin captain Stephen Cluxton, Ireland rugby skipper Rory Best and golfer Shane Lowry helped make the 2010s a stellar decade for Irish sport

Roy Curtis Twitter

Like bespoke Tiffany's diamonds, the deeds of Katie Taylor and Shane Lowry, Stephen Cluxton and Joe Canning, Robbie Brady and Johnny Sexton deliver an enduring and priceless sparkle.

A rush of adrenalin so tangible you might touch it, courses through the final part of our Reeling in the Decades trilogy.

The last decade saw Dublin’s advance into uncharted territory, Taylor touch the nation as she seized London’s Olympic flame, Lowry and Canning advance to the highest terrain, Brady and Sexton add to the reel of unforgettable tournament days of thunder.