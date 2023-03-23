30 athletes benefit from OFI funding grants as they target Olympic spot

Thirty athletes across sixteen Olympic sports have been awarded funding totalling €115,000 by the Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) under their Make a Difference programme.

Athletes targeting the Summer Olympics in Paris 2024 and the Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina 2026 benefitted from the fund.

The individual grants range from €7,000, which was awarded to boxer Grainne Walsh and skier Thomas Maloney Westgård, to €1,000 for swimmer Max McCusker.

The funding was partially raised by a Make a Difference Golf Day which took place last October.

Due to the overwhelming demand, the OFI made an additional €50,000 available. All the applicants had to submit specific projects which the funding would be spent on.

Chair of the Olympic Federation of Ireland Athletes’ Commission, Shane O’Connor said:

“The quality and depth of applications received were very impressive and highlighted that a little extra support to the athletes can really make a huge difference.”

His sentiment were echoed by Team Ireland Chef de Mission for Paris 2024 and 2012 Olympian, Gavin Noble.

“I know first-hand the huge personal commitment it takes from an athlete to succeed, both emotionally and financially. The strength and depth of applications that were received demonstrated how supporting tangible projects can make a huge difference in the athletes’ lives, and ultimately their performance.”

The full list of recipients are: Paris 2024 Summer Games (€93,000):

Gráinne Walsh (boxing) €7,000; Katie O’Connor (athletics) €6,000; Gary O’Donovan (rowing) Daniel Wiffen (swimming), Joshua Magee & Paul Reynolds (badminton) all €5,000. Roisin Flanagan (athletics), Sophie Becker (athleties), Daire Lynch (rowing), Ronan Byrne (rowing), all €4,000. Dave Kenny (athletics), Katie Veale (athletics), Molly Scott (athletics), Nadia Power (athletics), Ryan Henderson (cycling), Finn Lynch (sailing), Robert Dickson & Sean Waddilove (sailing), Seafra Guilfoyle & Johnny Durcan (sailing), Aoife Gormally (shooting/clay target), James Edgar (triathlon), Russell White (triathlon), Tham Nguyen (weightlifting) all €3,000), Max McCusker (swimming) €1,000.

Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games (€22,000):

Thomas Moloney Westgaard (snowsports) €7,000; Brendan Doyle (bobsleigh/skeleton), Elsa Desmond (luge), Liam O’Brien (ice skating), Eabha McKenna (snowsports), Cormac Comerford (snowsports) all €3,000.