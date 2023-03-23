| 10.2°C Dublin

Close

30 athletes benefit from OFI funding grants as they target Olympic spot

Grainne Walsh (left) is targeting a place at the Paris Olympics. Image: Sportsfile. Expand

Close

Grainne Walsh (left) is targeting a place at the Paris Olympics. Image: Sportsfile.

Grainne Walsh (left) is targeting a place at the Paris Olympics. Image: Sportsfile.

Grainne Walsh (left) is targeting a place at the Paris Olympics. Image: Sportsfile.

Sean McGoldrick

Thirty athletes across sixteen Olympic sports have been awarded funding totalling €115,000 by the Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) under their Make a Difference programme.

Athletes targeting the Summer Olympics in Paris 2024 and the Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina 2026 benefitted from the fund.

Most Watched

Privacy