16-year-old Waterford schoolboy on target to claim British Open Under 21 Clay Target Championships

Eli Dunphy, son of Waterford entrepreneur Martin Dunphy, has won the British Open Junior (under 21) Clay Target Championships with a score of 297/300 in Bywell, England.

The 16-year-old had previously won back to back British Open Colt Championships (under 16) in 2017 and 2018, and was placed third in the entire tournament in 2018; the highest finish by a Colt in the competitions 85-year history.

Dunphy, a sophomore at Georgetown Prepatory School in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, was also named captain of the Irish International Shooting Junior team to compete in the 2020 World Championships, to be held next year at Bywell in the North East of England.

As a pre-season All-American candidate, Eli will now compete on the US circuit in the 2019/2020 season.

In addition, Dunphy won a team gold in the British Open for Ireland and silver medal for Team Ireland in the European Championships and finally a bronze medal in the individual European Championships.

