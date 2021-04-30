Optimism grows around July return to games for supporters 

Colin Fennelly of Kilkenny lifts the Bob O'Keeffe Cup at an empty Croke Park following his side's victory in the Leinster SHC final last November. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Hope is growing that supporters could return to the country’s stadia as early as July after the Government announced a further easing of restrictions.

Among the new measures announced last night was that outdoor mass gatherings, including allowing fans to attend games, will be considered from July.

And Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers confirmed that his department was “working on proposals and guidelines for a number of pilot live events during the summer”. “It will be great to see fans back at games,” he said.

Authorities were keen to stress that any such relaxation of restrictions was dependent on the public health picture.

However, should the mooted July 5 date come to pass, that would allow Gaelic games supporters to follow their team from early in the championship, which throws in just over a week earlier, on June 26/27.

Supporters could return in time to attend all six major provincial finals across hurling and football, which are set to be played in the weeks after the proposed relaxation of rules.

The GAA are monitoring the situation but have planned for another behind-closed-doors championship, as was the case last ye ar. The expectation is that clubs could benefit from further easing of restrictions when championships commence in September.

However, the three main sporting bodies are already exploring the possibility of bringing supporters to games. Leinster R ugby have released plans for a “proof of concept” test event to assess the use of measures, including antigen testing, to allow the safe return of spectators to matches at the RDS.

The GAA worked with the IRFU and the FAI on the concept which could see up to 2,000 supporters, or 11pc of capacity attend with supporters split up into four separate zones.

There was more good news for sports teams with adult team training getting the green light to resume from May 10, with behind closed-doors matches permitted from June 7.