Opening ceremony of Tokyo 2020 Paralympics held as 29 Irish athletes set to compete

Fireworks go off in front of empty stands during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games PIC PA Wire via DPA.

Ireland flagbearers Jordan Lee, right, and Britney Arendse carry the Irish tri-colour during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games PIC Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Ireland flagbearers Jordan Lee, right, and Britney Arendse carry the Irish tri-colour during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games PIC Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics has officially commenced as Britney Arendse and Jordan Lee carried the tricolour and led the Irish team at the opening ceremony today.

Team Ireland was the third of the competing nations to be introduced, with 29 athletes repping the Emerald Isle across nine sports.

More than 16 months since the postponement was announced, the rescheduled Games will finally get underway today in a host country still ravaged by Covid-19.

Read More

A total of 4,521 athletes representing 168 National Paralympic Committees are due to compete at the games across 22 sports between today and September 5.

None of the 66 New Zealand athletes will be attending the ceremony today due to coronavirus concerns.

Team New Zealand said in a statement: “Our team will not be attending as we continue our commitment to our Covid-19 Operating Principles and Guidelines, aimed at keeping our team as safe as possible.”

Irish flag bearer Jordan Lee will first compete in the high jump this Sunday. His fellow flag bearer Britney Arendse will also compete this Sunday in the powerlifting competition.

Expand Close Ireland flagbearers Jordan Lee, right, and Britney Arendse carry the Irish tri-colour during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games PIC Sam Barnes/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ireland flagbearers Jordan Lee, right, and Britney Arendse carry the Irish tri-colour during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games PIC Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Ms Arendse was delighted to be named as a flag bearer, saying: “This came as the most pleasant of shocks when I was approached to be a flag bearer.

"This is a great honour and I know that my parents and all my neighbours and friends will be delighted when they hear the news.

"Now I can’t wait to get to the stadium and, along with Jordan, lead out my teammates behind the tricolor.”

Reacting to the news of his selection Jordan Lee, said “This is honestly a dream come true. I did not expect this but I am truly embracing it.

"I actually got a little bit emotional when I was asked, I know that this will be a moment that will love forever and I can’t wait to get out there”

Expand Close Fireworks go off in front of empty stands during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games PIC PA Wire via DPA. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Fireworks go off in front of empty stands during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games PIC PA Wire via DPA.

Paralympics Ireland Chef de Mission Neasa Russell said “We are very proud to introduce Jordan and Britney as our official Team Ireland flag bearers.

"These are two young rising stars in their sports and they are very deserving of this opportunity. I know that they will perform this role really well and they will do their families, their communities, their country and themselves very proud.”