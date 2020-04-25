When London Wasps stung Munster to kill off their European Cup dreams at Lansdowne

Referee Nigel Williams consults with one of his touch judges after Trevor Leota, grounded, of London Wasps, touched down for a try late in the Heineken Cup semi-final win over Munster at Lansdowne Road on April 25 2004

It was supposed to be a red-letter day for Munster Rugby - the year they would end their wait for a maiden Heineken Cup.

A semi-final clash on the 'home' turf of Lansdowne Road, on this day in 2004.

Except for the fact that Wasps didn't read the script, and ultimately stung Munster with a last-gasp try from Trevor Leota. The London outfit prevailed on a scoreline of 37-32, and went on to beat Toulouse in the final at Twickenham.

Munster, however, returned to the coalface two years later, a won their first-ever European Cup, beating Biarritz at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff.

For all the latest sports news, analysis and updates direct to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter.

Loss of two Lions too much for our bravehearts

By Billy Keane

It gives me all I can do to sit here and type this up. I'm almost the only Munster man in the West Stand watching the winners waltz around the circumference of the pitch to the strains of the most awful and appallingly loud music I have ever heard in my life.

If the ERC DJ keeps it up I'm going to have to get in touch with an army deafness lawyer.

If there was a bed with a black duvet on the half way line I'd stick my head under it. There's nothing as depressing as an empty stand when you've been beaten by a short head in yet another driving finish.

If this was racing there would be a steward's inquiry.

Wasps played some great rugby in a game that twisted and turned more than the Conor Pass Road, but the truth is they are as cynical a team as you could ever come across. I suppose they will say well we won, and so what.

The might contend that Munster had two players sent off and the penalty count wasn't out of order. The truth, though, is that Wasps should have had four players yellow carded in the first half when Nigel Williams not only took the cap off their egg but peeled and mashed their spuds as well.

Life is often like that, isn't it? The one who tries to play according to the rules managed to finish up with thirteen players and the cynics had the full fifteen.

The man playing the music must be on hire from Ibiza. It's even louder now that the stadium is fully empty. The next time a drunken stag party invade the pub, I'll hire him to pick the songs.

I suppose the Sky boys are saying it was a classic and all that. Lads, it's only a classic when you win. Ger Loughnane always said it was great for hurling when Clare won one of their epics.

It's like getting a kiss on the cheek at the door of the church from the bride when she marries someone else and you still madly in love with her.

Dallaglio was on again saying how much winning here against Munster of all people means to him. When you see the amount of time he spent in the first half playing on the Munster back and forward line, you'd be inclined to agree with him.

Munster gave it their every breath, their every heartbeat.

Expand Close Munster's Paul O'Connell stands dejected after their Heineken Cup semi-final defeat to London Wasps at Lansdowne Road on April 25, 2004 SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Munster's Paul O'Connell stands dejected after their Heineken Cup semi-final defeat to London Wasps at Lansdowne Road on April 25, 2004

I grieve for the lads and for the fans and for the thousand who couldn't get in.

I wish the people who keep Croke Park locked up should be here today to see thousands of decent people unable to watch a game. Open up boys. The seagulls up in the new Hogan and New Cusack won't pay your rent, but the like of those Munster hordes will.

From the thoughts of one world class stadium to the surroundings of a much more Dickensian one. Lansdowne, is a theatre of dreams, but it's from the gaslight era. I'm terrified that between the DART on one side and the music from the other, it will shake this old stand I'm in down to the ground.

Just as I've written that, inexplicably the music stops. Good. It's nice to shed a tear in silence, because this was another beautiful journey, which bound us all together in a genuine belief that we could touch the Holy Grail this year.

It was the men who weren't playing who decided the match. The sin bins also decided the ebb and flow of the game.

Nigel you somehow managed to turn Batman and Robin into The Riddler and The Joker.

O'Gara was a huge loss when he went off. Wallace was struck down at the final hour.

Munster avoided serious injury all year and then. Of course luck comes into it. You can win nothing without a bit of luck. Holland played very well after an early mistake and young Keogh is one for the future. But still we were missing two Lions. I've moved out of the cold into a room in the belly of the stand. I'm alone again.

There's shouting now. The Munster players are leaving the dressing room.

O' Callaghan walks across the pitch with his hands in his pockets head down thinking of what might have been. It's sad to see such a brave and honest man so down.

A small boy with a good share of ups and downs put behind him already, ran onto the field with Gentleman Jim Williams before the start. Daniel Moloney from Youghal was the bravest boy on the pitch yesterday.

He ran into his dad's arms when Jim told him Nigel wouldn't let sixteen play for Munster. It was a lovely lovely moment.

That's it, really, isn't it? This team can't give up now. If they quit we'll all chuck it in. It's as simple as that. Keep going men. For Daniel and the rest of us.

Online Editors