The night when Ken Doherty scaled to the summit of world snooker

Ken Doherty celebrates his World Snooker Championship final victory over Stephen Hendry at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield on May 5, 1997

It was a night to remember at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, unprecedented in Irish sport, when Dubliner Ken Doherty became the first player from the Republic of Ireland to lift the World Snooker Championship trophy.

While the island of Ireland celebrated the achievements of Belfast's Alex Higgins and Tyrone's Dennis Taylor in the past, the Ranelagh cueman broke the mould for snooker in the south, propelling him to a new level in the game.

His 18-12 victory over world number one Stephen Hendry has, so far, been the pinnacle of a brilliant career for 'Crafty Ken' and he returned home to a hero's welcome.

Doherty went all the way to the final in 1998 to defend his crown against another Scot, John Higgins - only to lose by the same score as he beat Hendry by.

Here is how the Irish Independent reported the action and reaction on a famous night for Doherty...

Ken Doherty has done it! The Dubliner is the new world snooker champion, the third Irishman to win the sport's Blue Riband and the first from the Republic.

Sadly, it was perhaps one of the least memorable deciders in the recent history of the game, Doherty winning 18-12 against an out-of-sorts Stephen Hendry. That hardly mattered to the delighted Dubliner in the euphoric aftermatch.

As BBC television's David Vine vainly tried to conduct the presentation with decorum, the enthusiasm of Doherty's friends breached the tight security. He was emotionally embraced by long-time supporters Pat Caulfield, a Dundrum butcher, and Paddy Miley, the player's original mentor in his amateur days.

Doherty could not help smiling, as he had done throughout the final frame when he knew victory was his. At least, he laughed later, the win would get his mother Rose off his back.

"Now perhaps my mother will stop nagging me about getting a proper job!" said the new champion, as he looked at his cheque of £210,000 with sheer disbelief.

"I felt I had won it when Stephen missed a red to bring it to 15-13. I felt I had it then, although, unlike the first three sessions, the nerves were starting to get to me last night.

"I don't know when it will sink in. At this moment, 1 cannot believe it. I never doubted my ability to be world champion one day. I was always confident I could do it.

"My mum and dad worked all their lives for a pittance, and nobody has to tell me the value of the cheque that I have in my pocket."

Ken Doherty raises the World Snooker Trophy at his welcome home outside the Mansion House, Dublin, in 1997. David Maher SPORTSFILE.

It must be said that Doherty did not perform to his full ability here. That, in the circumstance of a 27-year-old gracing the sport's centre stage at the Crucible Theatre for the first time, was understandable.

Less easy to fathom was the virtual non-participation of his opponent, six-times the world champion, over three sessions.

Stephen Hendry could not explain his form. "If I knew the answer to why I played so badly, I would not be here fielding questions as a loser.

"I have no doubt that 1 will get my seventh title at some stage. I am still the world No 1 by a country mile," said the runner-up.

Hendry — at 28, a veteran of the occasion — had everything going for him in terms of experience. Yet, he only threatened briefly at 15-12.

However, in spite of his proximity to Doherty in frames, Hendry's accuracy improved only marginally as the decider progressed.

The Scot, a professional for a dozen years, had included six wins here — the last five in fact — in a haul of 28 tournament victories.

Here, the reigning champion had the chance to edge ahead of Ray Reardon and Steve Davis as the holder of a seventh title.

Doherty offered him enough opportunities to wrap up the record. For all his pedigree, Hendry started badly . . . and frankly, got no belter even when winning frames. Hendry, whose loser's cheque brings his career earnings past the £5million mark, was flash when among the balls.

The clash of the Celts never really developed beyond last night's brief skirmish. The score ticked around though 5-3, 11-5, 15-9, 15-12 until in the 30th of the scheduled 35 frames, time ran out for the champion.

What a pity it never rose above the mediocre, that Hendry did not fight for his crown with more fervour early on. We knew he was capable.

He had, after all, come back from 14-8 down to beat Jimmy White in 1992, winning the last ten frames.

Doherty was 15-9 clear going into last night's final session, and one felt that the Scot had this time reached the point of no return.

He was never playing well enough for a reprise of *92. Those present will cherish memories of Doherty's elated and innocent face but not of the match itself.

There were none of the histrionics of Higgins' 18-15 win over Reardon in '82. nor the tension of Taylor's last-ball 18-17 win over Da vis in '85.

This was more a milestone in personal achievement for Doherty than a sporting epic.

Getting a hug from his mother Rose at Dublin Airport in 1997 after returning in triumph from the World Championships in Sheffield.

Doherty (27) does take some notable credits away: he becomes the first world amateur champion (1989) to annex the professional equivalent and he has achieved a higher ranking — now officially three — than any other Irishman since the current ranking system began.

Doherty's cheque takes his seasonal earnings to £351,200 and his career earnings to beyond the magic million mark at £1,152,670.

Hendry retained his status as World No 1 and his runners-up cheque of £126,000 lifts his seasonal earnings to £550,630 and those for his career to £5,390,027.

Doherty has only, of course, begun to tap the vein of riches open to top snooker players. Under Ian Doyle's management, his off-the-table earnings in the next 12 months should outstrip any takings to this point.

Doherty's only previous victory of note may have been the 1993 Welsh Open. It can be envisaged that he will make a more determined defence of his title than did Hendry who, in 1990, became the youngest ever World Champion.

Hendry, unbeaten here in Sheffield since losing 13-11 to Steve James in 1991 quarter-final, had not really acquired any greater appetite for the contest than he displayed when trailing 11-5 on Sunday night.

Hendry, whose finest hour came in 1995 when a 147 break added to his staggering earnings, was again only happy when potting.

Even the least knowlegeable among the arena's 954 spectators could recognise his flawed safely.

We waited for Hendry to lash back after his first day showing. The comeback came but, thankfully for Doherty, it was not sustained.

Doherty, whose double on the re-spotted black in frame 11 was evidence of growing confidence in the lace of abysmal opposition, looked relaxed as the second day began.

The only worry was Doherty's mental game: that his mind would race ahead to winning the next frame before this one was secure. Or that he would buckle in sight of the finish line which others had found so bard to cross.

The jitters came as Hendry clawed back from 7-15 down to 12-15. Doherty was unlucky enough to pot the pink in off the blue with frame 27 at his mercy and every point in a 61-break in frame 28 was desperately needed.

If he could hold his own game together, Doherty would collect the biggest single prize ever offered by the sport.

Hendry had breaks of 117, 106 and 122 to win his three frames of the first session and a 137 and 110 were his highlights.

Hendry, an even-money chance on day one — Doherty was 28-1 in the long odds — could never quite focus in most of the other frames.

Disappointingly, while he had three earlier in the tournament, Doherty could not achieve a century to cap his famous victory.

In fact, Hendry actually outpointed the Irishman overall although finishing six frames behind.

Ronnie O'SuIlivan picked up a total of £165,000 on the strength of his maximum break achieved in 5 minutes 20 seconds into the third day of the championship.

