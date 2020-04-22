The day the Roy Keane circus rolled into Ipswich Town

Roy Keane is pictured after he took over at Ipswich Town in April 2009

Independent.ie goes through the archives to bring you the hot topics of years gone by. Today we look back at this date in 2009 when Roy Keane agreed a deal to take over as manager of Ipswich Town.

Following a roller-coaster ride as boss of Sunderland, which saw the Corkman get the Black Cats promoted in his first season in charge in 2006-07, he resigned in December 2008.

Only a few months later the former Manchester United captain was back as manager of Championship side Ipswich, however it proved to be an ill-fated move as Keane was sacked from the Portman Road hotseat in January 2011.





By Vincent Hogan

The Big Top pitches up in East Anglia this morning, another congregation suspended in goosebump expectation.

Roy Keane was never likely to take navel-gazing to the realm of an endurance sport, so his return to management doesn't constitute a surprise.

Yet, typically, the timing catches everyone on their heels. Jim Magilton's seat was barely cold last night when the news began to filter through, in familiarly fragmented manner, that Keane was the new manager of Ipswich Town.

It is, as Niall Quinn would no doubt avow, a "box office appointment" for the so-called Tractor Boys whose last time under the glare of the kind of lights heading their way this morning was when Bobby Robson led them to the FA Cup, Roger Osbourne's goal beating Arsenal in the '78 final.

Roy Keane, who took charge of Ipswich Town in 2009 when it was bought by businessman Marcus Evans Picture: Getty

Whatsapp Roy Keane, who took charge of Ipswich Town in 2009 when it was bought by businessman Marcus Evans Picture: Getty

Back then, football barely knew the kind of 24/7 commotion that has, for so long, defined Keane's time in the game.

It remains to be seen how his time with Sunderland has changed Roy (if it has changed him at all). He certainly proved an ability to work in the Championship environment, taking over a team on its knees and smartly re-moulding them into champions with breath-taking speed.

For a man in his first job, it was a staggering introduction.

Life in the Premier League demands different things of a manager. Maybe most fundamentally, it demands an ability to weave all the egos in a dressingroom into coherent pattern. To turn often grotesquely over-paid and under-achieving young men into seriously competitive team players.

Keane's own career as a footballer was defined by that seething competitiveness, an obsession with winning that supplanted all the wealth and conceit we ordinarily associate with Premier League football.

He was, as such, an exception to the general rule. A football man utterly devoid of interest in just about anything that happened outside the whitewashed line.

If, in our minds, we have a portrait of him in management, it is of a resolutely disappointed figure. A man who would look at the bobble hats and gloves on the training ground, the jewellry in the dressing-room, the vulgar, ostentatious chariots in the car-park and feel something close to revulsion.

Roy Keane during his infamous rant as Ipswich Town manager

Whatsapp Roy Keane during his infamous rant as Ipswich Town manager

Not because he has a problem with obscene wealth. How could he when the game has made him a millionaire many, many times over. His problem is (always has been) with what he perceives as a failure to 'earn' that wealth as distinct from 'accumulate' it.

Yet, management demands more than football knowledge. It demands remarkable people skills and the question has to remain if Roy possesses those in sufficient quantity.

Above all, he surely needs to find just the faintest thread of humility now. To be fair, his decision to return to the Championship when, in all possibility, some struggling Premier League side was likely to come knocking on his Cheshire door, suggests that maybe Roy is returning to the game with a marginally softer personal focus.

When the stories of Saipan and his odd, almost sulky departure from Sunderland are pieced together, words like 'heat' and 'kitchen' tend to be recycled. The biggest worry for any chairman with Roy Keane sitting in his manager's chair must simply be one of longevity now. How will Roy deal with the days that smack him between the eyes? Who will he listen to?

At Sunderland, he essentially flew solo. He didn't bring an experienced No 2 to the job and, given his own rather solitary disposition, that maybe wasn't wise. Nor did he move his family to the North East so, essentially, despite having an apartment in Durham, Sunderland was never quite home.

Watch: Roy Keane's rant at Ireland following Thierry Henry handball while manager of Ipswich

Some will judge his commitment to Ipswich now on whether he decides that the town becomes HIS town as distinct from a place of employment.

Magilton's dismissal after failing to get them to the play-offs had a slightly brutal feel, especially given its close proximity to Keane's appointment as successor.

Yet, none of this will matter to their supporters now. With Roy Keane as manager, their club immediately acquires a profile it has not had in decades. And we know that Championship players will play for him. It will be a surprise if, with reasonable investment, he does not have them at least challenging for a place in the Premier League this time next year.

Beyond that, who's to know?

Any last remnant of loyalty Keane once understood to apply in football was torn to shreds the Friday morning he ceased to be a Man United player. That day broke Keane's heart in a way that, you sense, nothing left for him in football will ever convincingly repair.

Yet, he was never going to slip to his dotage on a golf range or on the after-dinner circuit. Outside of family, Keane's only passion in life is football. As a player, he did it better than most in the world. As a manager, he is still in the foothills.

Maybe that's all he needs to remember now. One doesn't have to behave like the other. He doesn't need to be Clint Eastwood in the trenches, posing as Brian Clough or Alex or, damn it, some kind of gum-chewing amalgam of both. He simply needs to be who he is and keep his eyes open.

To take his time and remember that bad days aren't delivered from the gods as some kind of personal insult. Good luck to him. The game will be the better for his presence.

Online Editors