The dawning of a brave new world of sport: When the GAA amended Rule 42

In a new series, Independent.ie goes through the archives to bring you the hot topics of years gone by. Today, we look back at 2005 when the GAA amended Rule 42 and opened up Croke Park to other sports. Here is how the historic news was reported in the Sunday Independent.

By Jerome Reilly and Ciaran Byrne

THE GAA dramatically swept away more than a century of tradition last night to clear the way for international soccer and rugby to be played at its flagship Croke Park HQ in Dublin.

The historic decision to allow other sports use the stadium was taken in a secret ballot at the GAA’s annual congress and was carried by 227 votes to 97.

The vote came after a day of high drama and months of political manoeuvring among modernisers to force the GAA to open the gates of their state-of-the-art facility.

The Taoiseach, Bertie Ahern, last night said it was a “historic and momentous day for Irish sport”. In particular, he welcomed “the democratic process which took place within the GAA and allowed all members to be part of the decision”.

Irish sports fans everywhere can now look forward to the once unthinkable prospect of watching Ireland’s soccer and rugby captains Roy Keane and Brian O’Driscoll taking to the Croke Park turf.

While the decision is, in itself, highly significant, it is only the first, albeit most difficult, obstacle to be overcome. GAA administrators may now make the cost of playing in Croke Park in 2007 prohibitive for the IRFU and the FAI.

Both organisations last night gave the decision a cautious response, saying that despite the vote, all options to host fixtures would be explored.

A spokesman for the FAI said: “While decisions relating to our home games due to take place when Lansdowne Road is under re-development are some way off, we welcome the fact that Croke Park may become available at that time.”

In a statement the IRFU said: “We have always stated that during the proposed redevelopment of Lansdowne Road we would investigate options of temporary accommodation, both inside and outside the country, taking account of the logistical and commercial perspectives.”

Last week, former GAA president Peter Quinn, who strongly advocated against amending Rule 42, spoke of charging €1m, maybe €2m, per game to allow the rival sports organisations avail of the new stadium.

Tanaiste Mary Harney was the first politician to welcome the decision. She said: “It is a positive and progressive development.” She also paid tribute to outgoing GAA president, Sean Kelly.

Arts, Sports and Tourism Minister John O’Donoghue said the decision was a hugely significant gesture, which will benefit all Irish sporting fans in ensuring the way is open to accommodate forthcoming important international soccer and rugby fixtures on Irish soil.

For now there is at least the real possibility of a €100m boost to the Irish economy which faced losing Irish soccer internationals and Six Nations rugby matches to British venues while Lansdowne Road is being redeveloped.

The decision also guarantees hundreds of part-time jobs for those involved in rugby and soccer, particularly on match days.

Bertie Ahern — an acknowledged GAA supporter who once also played soccer with his own local Drumcondra club in the shadow of Croke Park — had insisted, on the eve of the historic congress, that a temporary opening of the stadium to other sports was not only in the interests of Gaelic games but also in the national interest of other sports.

The Government has given the GAA €110m towards the reconstruction of Croke Park.

