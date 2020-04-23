Remembering Tony Grealish - the FA Cup final captain who played GAA at Wembley

Grealish in action for Ireland against Switzerland in a World Cup qualifier back in 1985

Independent.ie goes through the archives to bring you the hot topics of years gone by. Today we look back at this date in 2013 when former Ireland captain Tony Grealish sadly passed away, aged just 56, after a battle with cancer.

Fondly remembered as a midfielder who gave his all in the green shirt, and dubbed 'Mr Reliable' by former Ireland manager Eoin Hand, Grealish earned 45 caps for Ireland - scoring eight goals - between 1976 and 1985.

Grealish enjoyed a 21-year career at Leyton Orient, Luton Town, Brighton, West Brom, Manchester City, Rotherham and Walsall before finishing up with non-league side Bromsgrove Rovers in 1995.

He captained Brighton in their 1983 FA Cup final clash with Manchester United, and is remembered fondly by his former team-mates in this Irish Independent piece.

By Liam Kelly

Former Irish soccer star Frank Stapleton and ex-international manager Eoin Hand spoke last night of their sadness at the passing of Tony Grealish.

Mr Grealish, who died of cancer aged 56, was remembered as "a very good captain" of the Republic's soccer team by Frank Stapleton, while Eoin Hand dubbed him the "Mr Reliable" of the team.

"Tony was a very good player. He was probably underestimated by the media and the public, but the players liked and respected him.

"He was a very good captain and was one of those lads who led by example.

"He was a consistent player and would probably have been the first name on the team sheet because managers knew they would get a consistent performance from him," said Mr Stapleton.

Whatsapp Tony Grealish, Republic of Ireland midfielder, who won 45 Republic of Ireland international caps between 1976-1986. Picture: Thomas/Getty Images.

Mr Grealish played 45 times for the Republic of Ireland from 1976 to 1985, scoring eight goals, and gave sterling service to his country.

He was remembered with great fondness and professional respect by Eoin Hand.

"Tony set a great example to everyone. His stand-out quality was passion for the Irish jersey. He was so proud to play for the country, and his pride showed in his performance every time he went out on the pitch," said Mr Hand.

Born in London of Irish parents, Mr Grealish was a member of the St Gabriel's GAA club.

He had the distinction of playing at Wembley as a GAA player with the London team in the annual Whit weekend tournament, and as a soccer player when he captained Brighton against Manchester United in the 1983 FA Cup final.

"Tony played really well in the drawn game (2-2). Brighton dominated our midfield that day, and he had a really good game against Bryan Robson. Thankfully we won the replay (4-0)," said Mr Stapleton.

Mr Grealish made his debut for the Republic on March 24, 1976, in a friendly against Norway at Dalymount Park when John Giles was manager.

His final game – the 45th international of his career – ended in disappointment as he had to leave the field injured after 30 minutes of a World Cup qualifier against Denmark at Lansdowne Road on November 13, 1985.

Whatsapp Brighton skipper Tony Grealish shakes hands with Manchester United captain Bryan Robson ahead of the 1983 FA Cup final at Wembley

In between, Mr Grealish won the acclaim of the Irish fans who appreciated him as a no-nonsense, hard-tackling midfielder who always gave his best effort no matter how strong the opposition.

The Irish team of that 1976-'85 era featured world-class talent including Liam Brady, David O'Leary and Frank Stapleton, who were rising stars as Mr Grealish's international career gathered momentum, but he never looked out of place among the top players.

His career as a solid journeyman professional brought him from Leyton Orient to Luton Town, and then on to Brighton & Hove Albion, West Bromwich Albion, Manchester City, Rotherham United and Walsall.

The former Ireland captain had brief managerial spells at non-league clubs Bromsgrove Rovers and Atherstone United.

Mr Grealish passed away in Devon on Monday night after battling illness for the past 18 months.

He is survived by his partner Wendy, children Garret and Jordana, grandchildren Harrison and Joshua, his mother Nora, brother Brian, sisters Anne and Christine and ex-wife Pippa.

