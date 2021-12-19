Old school authority still reigns

What we have between the IRFU and its women players is a failure to communicate.

The latter feel the former have done a terrible job in promoting the women’s game. The former refuse to accept that the latter’s claims have any validity whatsoever.

Never has the gulf dividing the two sides been more apparent than it was last week. After 62 past and current Irish players sent a letter to Ministers for Sport Jack Chambers and Catherine Martin expressing their lack of confidence in the IRFU’s management of women’s rugby, the Union’s response was to accuse the players of “outside interference” with a review currently being carried out into the state of the women’s game.

The idea that the players, many of whom have worn the Irish jersey, are “outsiders”, speaks volumes about the IRFU’s attitude to criticism, as does the dismissal of the concerns raised as “interference”. And the IRFU’s opening statement that it “refutes the overall tenor of the document,” makes no sense at all.

You can’t “refute” the tenor or tone of anything. You can only “refute” arguments and the only way of doing that is by proving them factually incorrect. “Refute” is not a synonym for “disagree with”. In this case the IRFU’s anger seems to have got in the way of its grammar.

There’s a real old-school quality to the IRFU’s ‘We’re having a review. What more do you want? Are you never happy?’ initial slapdown. When, a few days later, the IRFU came out and said it would “work tirelessly to mend and build the relationship between the Union and our players”, it was clear there had been some sober reflection. But it’s the first response which betrays the problem here.

In the interests of fairness, let’s take the guidance of the Italian Marxist intellectual Antonio Gramsci, who advised that whenever engaging in debate you should put yourself in the shoes of your opponent. Let’s see it from the IRFU’s point of view.

Let’s presume they honestly believe they’ve done a good job promoting women’s rugby. In that case they must wonder why all these women are complaining. How can that be when the IRFU have done nothing wrong?

The only possible explanation, from an IRFU point of view is that the 62 women are either deluded or else part of a mass conspiracy designed to damage Irish rugby. There’s no other way to look at it.

We can discount the first. But why would they be trying to damage Irish rugby by telling lies about it? After all, these women have given years and put their bodies on the line for Irish rugby. They make very unlikely enemies within. So it appears much more likely that they are motivated by genuine concern for the women’s game and that their criticisms can’t just be dismissed out of hand.

Sorry IRFU, I’ve done my best but your shoes feel a bit like the long ones with the turned up ends that clowns wear in circuses.

There is, for one thing, the utter intolerance of any criticism from women players. Director of Women’s Rugby Anthony Eddy’s reaction to the disastrous failure to quality for next year’s World Cup was to lay the blame on the players. When Player of the Year Cliodhna Moloney tweeted her disapproval, IRFU performance director David Nucifora apparently rang to upbraid her.

The IRFU’s self-confidence is all the more remarkable because it’s been proved wrong on this issue so many times. When the Irish manager’s job was downgraded from a full-time to a

part-time post, past players warned that this would lead to a decline at international level. No it won’t, said the IRFU. But it did.

When the IRFU turned down the offer of a test series in Australia, critics warned that this displayed the kind of mentality which would see Ireland fall behind their rivals. Stuff and nonsense said the IRFU, but Ireland fell behind all the same.

The concerns of players who warned that failing to differentiate between the 15-a-side game and Sevens would dissipate the energies required for optimum performance in the Six Nations were also pooh-poohed by the IRFU. But the warning voices were proved correct, as they were when suggesting Ireland were poorly prepared going into the World Cup qualifiers.

All along, the IRFU have been proved wrong and their critics have been proved right. Yet that does not damage the Union’s conviction that it knows what it is best for the women’s game. God grant us all the confidence of mediocre IRFU administrators.

Given their past record, a bit of humility and reflection might have been in order when the players felt forced to take such a drastic step. Instead, yet again we got to read headlines about the IRFU ‘hitting back’. You can only imagine the frustration of players who, with the national team at rock bottom, are told that the problems are largely in their imaginations.

This frustration will only grow as the reviews of the year confirm that this, the year of Kellie Harrington, Ellen Keane, Rachael Blackmore, Katie McCabe, Vikki Wall, Katie Taylor et al has been an extraordinary one for Irish women’s sport.

Rugby has played no part in that extraordinary year. Its players have been on the outside looking in, just as they’ll be next year when the World Cup takes place to the accompaniment of more publicity than ever before.

The IRFU’s tin-eared responses perhaps result from the complacency of an organisation which just isn’t used to being criticised. That so many players would protest in such a public fashion is a major story yet the response fell well short of what was required.

The most incredible example of this occurred on Wednesday when, at a Dáil Committee hearing on ‘challenges facing women in Irish sport’, both Sport Ireland and the Federation of Irish Sport pointedly failed to mention the rugby letter. Yet Sport Ireland have a responsibility in this matter, not least because they’ve just been involved in giving €18m of extra state funding to the IRFU.

Addressing sexism in an abstract and aspirational manner is pretty pointless if the most glaring example of women’s sport being undervalued in this country is simply ignored. It’s remarkable to compare the barrage of criticism the Ladies Gaelic Football Association got over the scheduling of one match last year with the softly, softly approach to the IRFU’s long-term mismanagement.

Irish stars have never had it so good

Carlow’s Steve Lennon scored the finest ever win by a player from this country in the World Darts Championship on Friday. Given little chance against number 12 seed Krzystof Ratazjski, the world number 52 prevailed by 3-1 to reach the third round for the first time.

It’s a huge achievement by the 28-year-old against an opponent who reached the quarter-finals last season and the semi-finals of this year’s World Matchplay. He can now relax until after Christmas, with the third round beginning on December 27.

It’s been a great week for Ireland so far at the Alexandra Palace. On Thursday Limerick’s William O’Connor, who teamed up with Lennon to reach the World Cup final two years ago, threw one of the highest averages of the first round to defeat Danny Lauby 3-2.

And Meath’s teenage world youth champion, Keane Barry, scored his first victory at the championships when triumphing 3-1 over Royden Lam. Barry will be a big outsider when he takes on number eight seed Jonny Clayton today, while O’Connor also has a tough task on Tuesday against number 24 Glen Durrant.

But anything seems possible after the Lennon victory, which marks a big breakthrough for not just the player himself but the Irish game.

O we of little faith, Belichick still has the midas touch

Bill Belichick’s decision to part company with Tom Brady looked ill-judged when the veteran quarterback led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Super Bowl glory last season. And in confirming his status as the game’s greatest ever player, Brady perhaps placed a slight question mark over his old compadre’s standing as greatest ever coach.

In Brady’s absence the New England Patriots went 7-9, their worst season in 20 years. And when they lost four of their first six games this season it looked as though Belichick’s rebuilding project would take a while to come to fruition.

O we of little faith. The Patriots have won seven in a row, their most recent victory a 14-10 triumph against Buffalo Bills. Two games clear at the top of the AFC East and in the number one seed slot in the AFC, the Patriots are being talked about as possible Super Bowl winners.

It’s largely founded on a fantastic defence which has conceded an NFL best 200 points in 13 games but Belichick’s faith in rookie quarterback Mac Jones has also been rewarded. Not great yet but better than expected, the former Alabama star’s steady progress evokes memories of Brady in his early days with the Patriots. The boys are back in town.