O’Hanlon suffers to claim Leinster Mid-Am at testing Tullamore

Carton House’s Paul O’Hanlon collected his second major trophy of the season when he hung on to claim a one-shot win in the Leinster Region Mid-Amateur Championship at Tullamore.

The Kildare man was a rock for Carton House in the 2020 AIG Senior Cup win over Belvoir Park two weeks ago.

But he had to sweat to edge out County Louth’s Gerard Dunne and Moate’s Adrian Hiney by a shot on level par after rounds of 70, 68 and 72.

A former East of Ireland champion, the eventual champion was five strokes ahead playing the dangerous 16th, but despite running up a triple-bogey there and bogeys on the 17th and 18th, his rivals also faltered down the stretch.

It’s a testament to the quality of the course that two championship winners and former internationals in Joe Lyons and Eddie McCormack tied for fourth on two-over.

Tullamore is an excellent test of golf, and it will be a worthy examination of Ireland’s elite players when it hosts the AIG Irish Men’s Amateur Close from August 13-15.

Golf began in the town in 1886 when Col. Craig of the Royal Artillery laid out some holes near the Rectory and, according to Lionel Hewson in this newspaper, “hit guttie balls about with his friends.”

After several moves, the club settled on its present home in Brookfield, part of the Charleville Estate.

An 18-hole course was laid out, and in 1938, the great James Braid redesigned the course and brought it up to modern standards.

The club emblem depicts a Phoenix rising from the ashes, bringing back memories of the Civil War here when the clubhouse was targeted and burnt to the ground in 1922.

The late course architect Patrick Merrigan was called in to redesign the course again in the 1990s, and it has since improved even more, making it one of the jewels of the midlands.

