Obituary: Vera Selby, snooker champion who shrugged off male chauvinism and was later a top international referee

Vera Selby, who has died on her 93rd birthday, was a trailblazing snooker and billiards player who came to be profoundly respected in those male-dominated sports.

She was the women’s world snooker champion twice, the second time aged 51, British women’s billiards champion nine times, British women’s snooker champion five times, and she went on to be an international referee in the men’s game into her 80s.

But it was a struggle to break into such a men’s preserve, and Steve Davis’s words after he had won his first world title, in 1981, perfectly illustrated the attitudes women faced: “It’s not women’s bodies that are the problem, it’s their minds. They just don’t seem to concentrate as well as men… Admittedly their shape doesn’t help — big breasts can make the game very awkward — but it is that lack of mental control which finally prevents them becoming top class.”

Vera Selby spent decades disproving that theory.​

She was born Vera Danby on March 13, 1930 in Richmond, North Yorkshire, where her father managed a footwear shop. She was introduced to billiards aged six by her uncle Jack, who had a table in his cellar; her father, too, had a table above the shop, where she was allowed to watch her brother and his friends play.

She studied art and design at Leeds University before embarking on a career lecturing in textiles. In her mid-20s she married a Newcastle hairdresser, Bruce Selby, who was 28 years her senior.

He played snooker regularly, and when Vera asked him to take her with him he sounded out the Coxlodge Club in Newcastle. “They didn’t allow women in,” she recalled. “But they said: ‘You can bring her in at six, as long as you’re out by seven.’”

Having gained admittance to the Coxlodge’s hallowed hall, she was potting a shot when the former British champion Alf Nolan walked in. He watched her for a while, then told her that though she handled the cue powerfully for a woman she had no idea what she was doing with it. Seeing her potential, he offered to coach her.

She bought a full-size snooker table, which she installed in her garage, and put herself under Nolan’s tutelage. As her garage was only three feet wider than the table, she made herself a cue that was two feet long, less than half the usual length. It had the advantage, she said, of training her to keep the ball away from the cushions. She became obsessed with the game, and after 18 months Nolan entered her for the English Women’s Billiards Championship. She finished second — only for Nolan to tell her: “That’s no good to me. I want winners.” The following year, she obliged. ​

Back home in Newcastle, she was soon beating good male players, and she broke through a significant barrier when she was allowed into the Gateshead Railway Club, going on to captain the team.

Even then, several clubs barred her, and when she and playing partner Ray Lomax reached the semi-finals of the North-East championship, the venue, a working men’s club, tried to turn her away. Nolan continued to coach her for 10 years. His best advice, she said, was never to show emotion.

Away from the baize, Vera Selby became a senior art, textile and dress designer lecturer at Newcastle Polytechnic, later going into teacher-training and taking early retirement aged 53.

By then she was established as a respected referee. She became the first woman to officiate in a men’s international, and in her 70s she refereed the final of the men’s European Snooker Championships in Latvia.

She commentated for the BBC at the 1982 men’s World Championship won by Alex Higgins — despite the reservations of one BBC executive, who said: “It’s like letting a mother superior on to a professional football pitch.” She played four times a week into her ninth decade and even became a late-life model, doing catwalks and shoots.

​Bruce Selby died in 1990.